Remote working preferred by employees, helps companies in attracting talent: Experts

PTI

New Delhi, July 23

As remote working and flexible work arrangements take precedence over salary for a large number of jobseekers, experts see this as an opportunity to attract and retain talent.

According to a survey titled 'The Job Search Process: A Look from the Inside Out', two thirds of respondents prioritise hybrid or remote working engagements.

Also, 71 per cent of these respondents feel the freedom to work from home, setting flexible hours and taking breaks as needed were important factors in their job search.

The survey based on responses collected from 1,810 individuals, including 561 employers and 1,249 jobseekers, was carried out by jobsite Indeed India.

While 63 per cent of the jobseeker respondents registered their preference for hybrid working or a mix between working from home and office, 51 per cent of companies also reflected offering such flexibility in their operations.

Annanya Sarthak, co-founder and CEO of Awign -- a job search application for gig workers -- said: "Today's jobseekers are valuing work arrangements that provide flexibility, autonomy, and improved work-life balance. They desire greater control over their projects, schedules, and work location, aligning with their personal aspirations." According to Sumit Sabharwal, CEO of TeamLease HRtech, companies can use this need of flexibility as a magnet for talent, and enhance their relationship with employees.

He also said that advanced HR technologies allow most roles to be performed from anywhere without compromising on productivity. "Any hurdles in offering flexibility should be seen (by companies) as a cue to enhance their HR technology, opening doors to a balanced and thriving professional landscape," he added.

Jayita Roy, VP – HR at recruitment firm Adecco India, said that her organisation has a hybrid work policy, as it benefits employee productivity and satisfaction.

Companies can embrace these new working arrangements through policies and tools for remote working, she said, adding, "Such policies should include communication guidelines, flexible work hours, secure technology tools, and robust data security measures".

Hybrid working enhances company culture and acts as a "fantastic talent attraction and retention tool", Roy opined.