Remove book listing merits of dowry: Twitter users to education minister

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 4

Several Twitter users on Monday appealed to the government to remove from circulation an objectionable book detailing the merits of the dowry system.

Images from the book, which a section of Twitter users posted online, drew the ire of academicians, researchers and politicians alike with Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi asking the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to withdraw the book.

Aparna, a Twitter user who first posted the image (that later went viral) said the textbook in question was Sociology for Nurses authored by TK Indrani.

Referring to Page 122, Chapter 6, Second (Amazon rating 4.5), the Twitter users questioned the book contents.

A particularly offensive passage in the book is headlined "Merits of Dowry" and lists the pros of the dowry system, criminalized in India.

"Ugly looking girls can be married off with attractive dowry with well or ugly looking boys. There are certain merits and advantages of the dowry system -- dowry is helpful in establishing new households; the girl receives a share of the parental property as dowry. Because of the burden of dowry, many parents have started educating their girls. When the girls are educated or even employed, the demand for dowry will be less. Thus, it is an indirect advantage," reads the passage from the book.

Reacting to the textbook and the outrage it caused, Chaturvedi tweeted tagging Pradhan.

"I request Shri @dpradhanbjp ji to remove such books from circulation. That a textbook elaborating the merits of dowry can actually exist in our curriculum is a shame for the nation and its constitution.”