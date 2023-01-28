 Renaming Mughal Gardens: Shredding signs of colonialism, says BJP; Oppn asks govt to focus on inflation : The Tribune India

Renaming Mughal Gardens: Shredding signs of colonialism, says BJP; Oppn asks govt to focus on inflation

Trinamool Congress and CPI rubbish the move with the Left party terming it an 'attempt to rewrite history'

Renaming Mughal Gardens: Shredding signs of colonialism, says BJP; Oppn asks govt to focus on inflation

A signboard bears the Rashtrapati Bhavan garden's new name Amrit Udyan, during media preview of Udyan Utsav, in New Delhi, on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal



PTI

New Delhi, January 28

The BJP Saturday said the renaming of the iconic gardens in Rashtrapati Bhavan as ‘Amrit Udyan’ shreds yet another symbol of colonialism while the opposition parties advised the government to focus on creating jobs and controlling inflation instead.

The Congress did not officially react to the name change but the Trinamool Congress and CPI rubbished the move with the Left party terming it an “attempt to rewrite history”.

Rashtrapati Bhavan’s famed Mughal Gardens will now be known as ‘Amrit Udyan’. The resplendent gardens are open to the public once a year and people can visit from January 31 this time.

Union ministers and BJP leaders hailed the decision as a move towards a “new India”.

“Welcome and thank Hon’ble President Droupadi Murmu Ji for renaming the iconic gardens at the President House as ‘Amrit Udyan.’

“This new name not only shreds yet another symbol of a colonial relic but also reflects India’s aspirations for the Amrit Kaal,” Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Twitter.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, in a tweet, said, “Our Hon’ble President of India, Droupadi Murmu Ji sets an example by renaming the iconic gardens at the President House as ‘Amrit Udyan.’”

“A powerful symbol of our nation’s progress and a reflection of a brighter future for New India,” he said.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh welcomed the decision while Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar thanked the prime minister, saying, “My country is changing.”

The government had last year renamed Delhi’s famed Rajpath as “Kartavya Path”. The renaming of the stretch and other institutions is in line with the Centre’s effort to remove any trace of the colonial mindset, the government has maintained.

However, the opposition said the government should focus on job creation and controlling inflation instead.

“Who knows, they might now want to rename the Eden Gardens and call it Modi Gardens! They should focus on creating jobs, controlling inflation and protecting the precious resources of LIC and SBI,” Trinamool Congress’ Parliamentary party leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien told PTI.

CPI general secretary D Raja said this name change has been going on for quite some time and “no one knows when it will end”.

“The RSS’ agenda is to rewrite Indian history and redefine nationhood. When we celebrate our Republic, it is for the people to stand up and safeguard our secular, democratic Indian Republic. India is not a theocracy, India is a democracy,” he said.

Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi sarcastically said the move will “give relief” to people troubled by the falling Adani shares.

“Adani’s shares were falling and the credibility of the government too. Giving immediate relief to the troubled public, the government has changed the name of ‘Mughal Garden’ to ‘Amrit Udyan’,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore welcomed the decision to change the name, saying, “The country is changing! The new India of Amrit Kaal is highlighting the great colours of Indianness by removing the signs of slavery.”

“The Congress had imposed the name Mughal Garden on the world-famous garden of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Thank you Modi ji for erasing the name of the invading Mughals and making ‘Amrit Udyan’,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Supporting the move, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said on Twitter, “Another historic decision of the Modi government in ‘Amrit Kaal’ to come out of the mindset of slavery. Mughal Gardens in Rashtrapati Bhavan will be named Amrit Udyan now.” Another BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said, “When a historic decision on naming Mughal Gardens as Amrit Udyan has been taken in a series of steps to rid Bharat of symbols of ‘gulami’, colonial past—true to its DNA, some leaders oppose it displaying they are prisoners of ‘Mughlai/votebank mindset’ (sic).”

President Droupadi Murmu will grace the opening of the gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan—Udyan Utsav 2023 -- on Sunday.

On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the President of India is pleased to give a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as Amrit Udyan’, Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to the President, said in the statement.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Pilot dies as 2 IAF fighter planes crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

2
Diaspora

What is forcing Indian students to shift to Australia and Canada, shrinking the student market in UK

3
Diaspora

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

4
World

Pakistani currency depreciates to record low

5
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh may replace Koshyari as Maharashtra Governor

6
Nation

Hindenburg report on Adani Group leads to bloodbath on D-Street

7
Nation

Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

8
Haryana

Gurugram: Deal stuck, dwellers won't leave unsafe Chintels flats

9
Nation

Bank unions defer 2-day nationwide strike on January 30, 31

10
Nation

Doctor couple among 5 killed in fire at private nursing home in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Don't Miss

View All
What is forcing Indian students to shift to Australia and Canada, shrinking the student market in UK
Diaspora

What is forcing Indian students to shift to Australia and Canada, shrinking the student market in UK

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment
Diaspora

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022
Diaspora

Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be
Science Technology Explainer

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan’s name is breaking the Internet: ‘Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?’
Entertainment

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan's name is breaking the Internet: 'Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?'

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study
Science Technology

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss
World

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa

Top News

2 IAF fighter jets crash in MP’s Morena

Pilot dies as 2 IAF fighter planes crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

The Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft had taken off from th...

‘Blast-like sound, balls of fire falling from sky’: Eyewitnesses recount  Sukhoi-Mirage crash in MP’s Morena

‘Blast-like sound, balls of fire falling from sky’: Eyewitnesses recount  Sukhoi-Mirage crash in MP’s Morena

People who assembled at the site extricated the two pilots f...

Pakistan opposes India’s notice to alter Indus Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

The hearing begins hours after ‘sources’ in New Delhi say In...

Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Mughal Gardens renamed ‘Amrit Udyan’

Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens renamed 'Amrit Udyan'

Resplendent gardens will be open for public from January 31

Kanjhawala rerun: Two dead as car hits scooter, drags rider for 350 metre in Delhi’s Keshav Puram; 5 arrested

Kanjhawala rerun: Two dead as car hits scooter, drags rider for 350 metre in Delhi’s Keshav Puram; 5 arrested

Incident took place 3 am on Friday when the victims were ret...


Cities

View All

Man charred to death as building catches fire in Amritsar

Man charred to death as building catches fire in Amritsar

Amritsar girl critical after cop's son shoots at her

Smart Road in Amritsar jumps 28-month deadline

Punjab registered record rise in GST revenue, says Harpal Singh Cheema

Education Department targets 15% rise in enrolment in govt schools this year

2 hurt by Chinese string

2 hurt by Chinese string in Bathinda

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

40 Chandigarh articles up for sale in biggest heritage auction

Doorstep delivery of Sampark services soon, says Chandigarh Adviser

Will claim Himachal's share in Chandigarh's assets: Dy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

5,000 EWS flats to come up in Mohali

Kanjhawala rerun: Two dead as car hits scooter, drags rider for 350 metre in Delhi’s Keshav Puram; 5 arrested

Kanjhawala rerun: Two dead as car hits scooter, drags rider for 350 metre in Delhi’s Keshav Puram; 5 arrested

Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens renamed 'Amrit Udyan'

BBC documentary screening: DU forms 7-member panel to probe Jan 27 ruckus outside Arts Faculty

Delhi official registers govt land in name of pvt persons, dismissed

Absorb ad hoc teachers as regular faculty, Sisodia writes to Delhi varsity

36 honoured at state function on Republic Day

36 honoured at state function on Republic Day

MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s widow may contest Jalandhar bypoll, hints Congress

At Nawanshahr event, Bhullar highlights govt's achievements

67 feted in Kapurthala

Kataruchak unfurls Tricolour at Hoshiarpur

Freedom fighters, prominent citizens honoured on R-Day

Freedom fighters, prominent citizens honoured on R-Day

District gets 34 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Villagers see a ray of hope in mohalla clinics

Kup Kalan clinic earns praise from patients

Commercial building comes up in LIT colony

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

AAP councillors give celebrations a miss

14 held for flying kites using Chinese string