Renewable subsidies, higher tariffs on coal to result in lower emissions in India by 2030: Study

Washington, March 8
Combining renewable subsidies and higher tariffs on coal would lower the emissions by nearly one-third in India by 2030 compared to the current policies, according to a study carried out by two IMF economists.
The study, conducted by Margaux MacDonald and John Spray, notes that the two steps would also decrease coal imports by 14 per cent by 2030, thus increasing resilience to global changes in energy prices and improving energy security.
Released on Tuesday, the study observes that India has made significant progress towards meeting its emissions reduction targets under the Paris Agreement, but with current policies total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions would nonetheless increase by more than 40 per cent by 2030.
While a modest increase in short-term emissions may be necessary to meet poverty reduction and energy security goals, a more rapid scaling up of current policies could help lower emissions considerably over the medium term and bring India closer to a path to net zero by 2070, it said.
The two economists said that their research shows an alternative emissions trajectory could be achieved by scaling up current policies.
“One of our proposals includes a gradual increase in subsidies on the use of renewable energy coupled with higher taxes on emissions, in addition to the many targeted policies that India has focused on,” it said.
This would have the added benefit of early reduction in the reliance on imported fuels, helping to ensure universal access to energy, and lessening the negative health effects of pollution.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha, 44, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi party MLC, has been as...
BJP’s Manik Saha sworn in as chief minister of Tripura for second term
Ratan Lal Nath, Pranajit Singha Roy and Santana Chakma take ...
PM Modi, Australian PM Anthony Albanese to arrive in Gujarat today, watch cricket Test match tomorrow
The 2 prime ministers are on a 2-day visit to Gujarat
India slams Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal for raking up Kashmir at UN debate
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchir...
Despite American Airlines ban, student who urinated on fellow passenger can fly with other carriers: Experts
Indian civil aviation norms don't apply to foreign aviation ...