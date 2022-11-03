Renowned Malayalam-English writer TP Rajeevan dies

Kozhikode, November 3
Noted Malayalam-English poet, novelist and script-writer TP Rajeevan died at a private hospital here on Wednesday.
Rajeevan was under treatment for some time for kidney-related ailments, family sources said.
A recipient of several major literary honours, including the prestigious Kerala Sahitya Akademi award, Rajeevan, popularly known as TP in literary circles, made immense contributions in various genres of literature, including poetry, novel, travelogue, script writing and so on.
‘Palerimanikyam Oru Pathira Kolapathakam’, ‘KTN Kottoor: Ezhuthum Jeevithavum’, ‘Kriyashesham’ and ‘Kunhali Marakkar’ were among his prominent works. Among them, the novel ‘Palerimanikyam’ was adapted into a film under the same name with mega star Mammootty in the lead role.
Rajeevan won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award in 2014 for another novel ‘KTN Kottoor: Ezhuthu Jeevithavum’.
He also used to write English poems under the name Thachchampoyil Rajeevan.
The writer is survived by wife and two daughters.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death.
