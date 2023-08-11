Repeal of sedition law will not affect ongoing cases

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 11

Despite the Centre announcing the removal of sedition law from the statute book, those charged with it can’t heave a sigh of relief as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Bill), 2023 says it will not affect the ongoing investigations or proceedings.

“This (sedition) was used by the British to suppress people. This is a free country and in a democracy people have freedom of speech,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah said while announcing that the law on sedition was proposed to be repealed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Bill), 2023, which has been referred to the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs.

The Supreme Court had last year put sedition law on hold, pending a review. Interestingly, the Law Commission recently recommended retention of Section 124A of the IPC (sedition).

However, the repeal of sedition law – as and when it happens – will not benefit former JNU student Sharjeel Imam and others facing sedition charges as Clause 356(2) saves ongoing investigations and proceedings from getting repealed.

It says, “Notwithstanding the repeal of the Code referred to in sub-section (1), it shall not affect (a) the previous operation of the Code so repealed or anything duly done or suffered thereunder; or (b) any right, privilege, obligation or liability acquired, accrued or incurred under the Code so repealed; or (c) any penalty, or punishment incurred in respect of any offences committed against the Code so repealed; or (d) any investigation or remedy in respect of any such penalty, or punishment; or (e) any proceeding, investigation or remedy in respect of any such penalty or punishment as aforesaid, and any such proceeding or remedy may be instituted, continued or enforced, and any such penalty may be imposed as if that Code had not been repealed.”

Further. Clause 356(3) says, “Notwithstanding such repeal, anything done or any action taken under the said Code shall be deemed to have been done or taken under the corresponding provisions of this Sanhita.”

However, Clause 150 of the new Sanhita prescribes “imprisonment for life or with imprisonment which may extend to seven years and shall also be liable to fine” for “acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India”.

Senior counsel Vikas Singh said, “Substantive criminal law provisions can’t be given retrospective effect to publish the offenders due to a constitutional bar under Article 20(1) of the Constitution.”