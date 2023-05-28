Repeal ordinance or it’ll be defeated in Parliament: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 27

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday demanded that the Centre withdrew its ordinance on control of services in Delhi, after he held a meeting with the Chief Ministers of Delhi and Punjab.

Rao called the ordinance an “insult of the people of Delhi” and said that nation was heading towards “national emergency”.

“The Modi government has insulted the people of Delhi. They (Delhi Government) are the ones who have the people’s mandate. It is not a nominated government. A similar situation prevailed before the Emergency was declared (in 1975). The-then Union Government had made some constitutional amendments by bringing ordinances after the Allahabad High Court order. This was followed by the Emergency,” said Rao, warning that people would teach a lesson to the Central Government in the 2024 General Election.

“We demand the PM to withdraw the ordinance, or else we all will support Kejriwal. We will stand by him. We will use all our strength in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to defeat the ordinance. Let the (Delhi) government work,” the Telangana CM told the media.