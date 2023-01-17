Reply in 4 weeks to PIL against age restriction, govt told

New Delhi, January 16
The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to respond in four weeks to a petition against the age restriction of 35 years for conducting pre-conception and pre-natal diagnostic tests on women.
A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul gave four weeks after Centre’s counsel sought time to file a response on the limited aspect on which it had issued a notice on October 17, 2022. It posted the PIL filed by advocate Meera Kaura Patel for further hearing after eight weeks. The petitioner contended that the age limit of 35 years is a restriction on the reproductive rights of women.
