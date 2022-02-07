Request Owaisi to accept Z category security: Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 7

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday urged AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi to reconsider his decision not to accept the security cover being provided by the government in light of the review of threat to him.

Making a statement in Rajya Sabha, Shah said, “In his speech in Lok Sabha, Owaisi has refused to accept the security cover. I request him to reconsider his decision and accept the security cover provided to him and make us anxiety free.”

Owaisi had no scheduled event in Hapur district, no information about his movement was sent to the district control room beforehand, Shah said, adding that after the incident he reached Delhi safely.

Soon after the attack on AIMIM chief in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had sought a report from the state government, Shah said.

The Home Minister said that in the review it was found that the security provided by Delhi and Telangana Police “is not adequate” and, therefore, it was decided to give the AIMIM leader ‘Z’ category security.

Giving details of the turn of events that led to the attack, the Home Minister said the Lok Sabha member was returning to Delhi on February 3. At around 5.20 pm near Chhajarsi Toll Plaza two unidentified persons fired at the leader’s car and three bullet marks were found on the vehicle.

“Soon, senior police officials reached the spot and a case was registered and investigation began. Two accused persons have been arrested and two pistols recovered from them,” Shah said, adding that a forensic team had been looking into the matter.