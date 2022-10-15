Research chair set up in memory of Lt Gen PS Bhagat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 14

The Army has set up a ‘Chair of Excellence’ at the United Service Institution of India (USI) in the memory Lt Gen PS Bhagat, who was the first Indian officer to have won the coveted Victoria Cross during the World War II.

Today was the 103rd birthday anniversary of Lt Gen Bhagat, who was the first head of Northern Command.

The chair will focus on emerging defence technology pertaining to the armed forces. The inaugural chair was awarded to Maj Gen SG Pitre (retd) to author a book on the “Legacy of Lt Gen PS Bhagat: A Visionary and Strategic Leader”.

The chair will be open to veterans of the three services and civilians having expertise in the field of emerging defence technology. During the ceremony on Friday, a cheque for Rs 5 lakh was handed over to Maj Gen BK Sharma (retd), the USI Director. The formal announcement of the establishment of the chair was made by Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande at a ceremony organised at the USI.

Former Army Chiefs Gen VP Malik and Gen MM Naravane were also present. Lt Gen Bhagat, winner of Victoria Cross, the highest gallantry award in the British Empire, was the co-author of the famous Henderson Brookes report on the 1962 India-China conflict.