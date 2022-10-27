 Reserve Bank’s MPC to discuss inflation report on Nov 3 : The Tribune India

Reserve Bank’s MPC to discuss inflation report on Nov 3

Rate-setting committee to prepare report on why it failed to keep retail inflation below the target of 6 per cent for three consecutive quarters since January

Reserve Bank’s MPC to discuss inflation report on Nov 3

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Mumbai, October 27

The Reserve Bank will hold a special meeting of its rate-setting committee on November 3 to prepare a report for the government on why it failed to keep retail inflation below the target of 6 per cent for three consecutive quarters since January.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will prepare the report on reasons for failure to meet the inflation target as well as the remedial measures the central bank is taking to bring down prices in the country.

“Under the provisions of Section 45ZN of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act 1934... an additional meeting of the MPC is being scheduled on November 3, 2022,” RBI said in a statement on Thursday.

Section 45ZN of RBI Act deals with failure to maintain the inflation target.

RBI Act mandates that in case the inflation target is not met for three consecutive quarters, the central bank has to submit a report to the government explaining the reasons and detail the remedial actions it will be taking to check the price rise.

This will be the first time since the monetary policy framework came into effect in 2016 that RBI will have to explain its actions to the government.

As per the mandate given to RBI by the Union government, the central bank is required to ensure retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

Inflation had overshot the target for over three quarters during the pandemic also but RBI did not have to provide an explanation to the government. It was because of a technical shortcoming in data collection as data was collected without visiting mandis because of pandemic-related curbs.

The retail inflation based on CPI has remained above 6 per cent since January 2022. It was 7.41 per cent in September. The MPC factors in retail inflation while deciding the bi-monthly monetary policy.

If the average inflation remains above the upper tolerance level or less than the lower tolerance level for any three consecutive quarters, it is considered a failure on part of RBI in meeting the inflation targeting mandate.

Last month, Das said the central bank considers the communication to the government for missing the inflation targets as privileged communication and will not be making it public.

RBI has been aggressively raising the key interest rate since May in a bid to contain inflation. It has so far raised the short term lending rate by 190 basis points taking the rate to a nearly three-year high of 5.9 per cent.

Shashanka Bhide, Honorary Senior Advisor at National Council of Applied Economic Research, Delhi; Ashima Goyal, Emeritus Professor at Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, Mumbai and Jayanth R Varma, Professor at Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad are among the MPC members.

Apart from Das, RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra and RBI Executive Director Rajiv Ranjan are also MPC members.

Last month, RBI retained its inflation projection at 6.7 per cent for 2022-23.

In August 2016, the central government notified 4 per cent Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation as the target for the period from August 5, 2016 to March 31, 2021 with the upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent and the lower tolerance limit of 2 per cent.

On March 31, 2021, the central government retained the inflation target and the tolerance band for the next five-year period from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2026.

The next bi-monthly meeting of MPC is is scheduled to be held from December 5-7, 2022.

#Inflation #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

2
Diaspora

3 men of Punjabi origin arrested in drug bust in Canada's Toronto

3
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

4
Diaspora

Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death

5
Chandigarh

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

6
Chandigarh

Massive fire breaks out at liquor factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase 1

7
Diaspora

Rishi Sunak becoming PM 'isn't a win for Asian representation'; tweet by MP whose Punjabi-Sikh father emigrated to UK sparks outrage

8
Trending

‘Pak Bean’ trends as Zimbabwe requite past snub by defeating Pakistan in World Cup clash, Netizens initiate laugh riot

9
Trending

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio

10
J & K

Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gaddi nu crane lai gayi’: Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi’s ‘Bolo ta ra ra ra’ to spread ‘no parking’ message
Chandigarh

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal
Diaspora

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio
Trending

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef
World

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef

2 sewerage cleaning robots on MC buy list
Chandigarh

2 sewerage cleaning robots on Chandigarh MC buy list

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about sharenting
Features

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about 'sharenting'

Top News

Big fan of India: Chinese envoy to Dhaka

Big fan of India: Chinese envoy to Dhaka

Remark comes day after EAM told outgoing envoy Weidong borde...

No intentions of using N-arms in Ukraine: Putin

No intentions of using N-arms in Ukraine: Putin

Will sign only ‘fair, reciprocal’ FTA, says new UK minister

Will sign only ‘fair, reciprocal’ FTA, says new UK minister

Azam gets 3-yr jail for hate speech against PM, Yogi

Azam gets 3-yr jail for hate speech against PM, Yogi

‘Op Lotus’ in Telangana, TRS MLA says was offered ~100 cr to join BJP

‘Op Lotus’ in Telangana, TRS MLA says was offered Rs 100 cr to join BJP


Cities

View All

2 former Punjab Police officials convicted in 1993 fake encounter case

2 former Punjab Police officials convicted in 1993 fake encounter case

VIP culture woes: Vice-President’s visit inconveniences residents

Amritsar jail doctor held for supplying heroin to inmates

Unite against anti-Panthic forces, Akal Takht Jathedar tells Sikhs

Vice-President, family offer prayers at Golden Temple

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue farmers

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Massive fire breaks out at liquor factory in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area Phase 1

Massive fire breaks out at liquor factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase 1

Emerging from Covid shadow, PGI bed occupancy rises 28.9%

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

Covid-19: Chandigarh sees nil case; thrice in 2 weeks

Chandigarh Housing Board to again seek green nod for housing scheme

‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign launch postponed, LG’s approval awaited: Gopal Rai

‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign launch postponed, LG’s approval awaited: Gopal Rai

Delhi court agrees to hear Satyendar Jain’s bail plea Friday

MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur

Amit Shah inaugurates, lays stone of projects worth Rs 6,629 crore in Haryana's Faridabad

Dust norms violated at 253 building sites, notices issued

340 incidents of farm fires in Jalandhar, 46 farmers fined

340 incidents of farm fires in Jalandhar, 46 farmers fined

Pathankot free of farm fires, courtesy YouTube channel

Bihar man buries 6-month-old daughter for want of son, held

Action against fake seed complainant, farmers upset

Pargat Singh unhappy with MC over tardy pace of works

Ludhiana: Staff caught overcharging at multi-level parking lot again

Ludhiana: Staff caught overcharging at multi-level parking lot again

Two of vehicle thieves' gang held in Ludhiana; 6 two-wheelers seized

19-yr-old loses legs after being hit by train in Ludhiana

Ludhiana- born Miss World-US Shree Saini undergoes surgery

Pothole-riddled Damoria Bridge road irks commuters

Stubble-burning cases in Punjab double in five days

Stubble-burning cases in Punjab double in five days

Irate villagers block Rajpura highway after farmer killed in road accident

Extend date for filing applications for civil judge posts, say aspirants

Stagnant rainwater turns breeding ground for mosquitoes in Patiala

Amid poor AQI, garbage burning goes unabated in Patiala