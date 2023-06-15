House of Manipur's lone woman minister Nemcha Kipgen set on fire

PTI

Imphal, June 14

The official house of woman Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen in Lamphel area in Imphal West district was set on fire by unidentified people on Wednesday night, an official said.

However, no one was inside the house when the incident took place.

Firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames before they could spread to the neighbourhood.

Kipgen is a Kuki community leader.

No group has owned the responsibility for the fire.