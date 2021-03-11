Remarks on Prophet: BJP removes Nupur Sharma, Naveen Kumar Jindal

India cites fringe elements as Qatar, Kuwait, Iran express annoyance, seek apology | Nupur withdraws statement, says no intention to hurt anyone’s religious feelings | Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu cancels press meet in Doha

Remarks on Prophet: BJP removes Nupur Sharma, Naveen Kumar Jindal

EXPELLED: Naveen Kumar Jindal BJP Delhi media in-charge & SUSPENDED: Nupur Sharma party spokesperson

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, June 5

Cracking the whip, the BJP today suspended party spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the primary membership of the party, distancing itself from her inflammatory comments against Prophet Mohammed in a television debate on the Gyanvapi mosque issue amid protests in the country and abroad, especially in Arab countries.

On the backfoot

The BJP respects all religions and strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion. India’s Constitution gives the right to every citizen to practise any religion of his or her choice… BJP statement

Message to Qatar

In line with our civilisational heritage, Govt of India accords highest respect to all religions. Deepak Mittal, Indian envoy to Qatar

The party also expelled Delhi media in-charge Naveen Kumar Jindal, who allegedly posted a tweet about the Prophet but later deleted it.

Before taking action against the two members, the ruling party also issued a statement underscoring its respect for all religions and their revered figures.

The strongly worded statement—one of the rare ones the BJP has ever issued either to retract or distance itself from a controversial statement by a party leader— comes in the wake of reports suggesting social media backlash in Muslim-majority nations, a reason perhaps why the party issued the statement in English.

Qatar today became the first country to express its annoyance, summoning Indian envoy Deepak Mittal and demanding a public apology from the Government of India. Kuwait and Iran followed suit. At the same time though Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi also told Mittal that he welcomed the BJP statement that announced the suspension of its official.

Meanwhile, Indian Ambassador Mittal called these the “views of fringe elements” and said these did not reflect the views of the Indian Government. Incidentally, Vice- President M Venkaiah Naidu is currently on an official visit to Qatar. In his statement, BJP general secretary Arun Singh made it clear that the party was “strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion and does not promote such people or philosophy”.

“During the thousands of years of history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The BJP respects all religions and strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion. India’s Constitution gives the right to every citizen to practise any religion of his or her choice…,” read the statement.

Reports also suggest that some superstores in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain reportedly “removed Indian products” after “insulting remarks against Prophet Mohammad” by Nupur, described as “PM Modi’s close aide” trended. Sources claim the issue also found mention in party president JP Nadda’s “Know BJP” meeting with Ambassadors/High Commissioners, including Turkey.

Though Arun Singh did not name anyone or the context, the party’s central disciplinary committee issued a letter to Nupur, saying that she had “expressed views contrary to the party’s position on various issues, which is in clear violence of Rule 10 (a) of the constitution of the party”. “I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party… with immediate effect,” member secretary Om Pathak said in the note to Nupur.

Nupur later issued a clarification, unconditionally withdrawing her statement, saying that it was never her intention to hurt anyone’s religious feelings but she could not tolerate “continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev and said some things in response” during the debate.

Aimed at sending a clear message to party leaders, the crackdown follows RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat questioning the need to look for a “Shivling in every masjid”.

Several cases have been registered against Nupur for hurting religious sentiments during the television debate on the Gyanvapi issue. Violence erupted in Kanpur on Friday over Nupur’s remarks. Several persons, including police personnel, were injured during the clashes.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu cancels press meet in Doha

  • Amid the controversy, M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice-President, who arrived in Qatar on Saturday, cancelled his scheduled press conference in Doha
  • Naidu on Sunday called on Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the father of the Amir of Qatar, and then held delegation-level talks with the PM

Triggered violence

Several cases have been registered against Nupur for hurting religious sentiments during a television debate on the Gyanvapi issue. Violence erupted in Kanpur on Friday over Nupur’s remarks. Several persons, including cops, were injured.

#m venkaiah naidu #naveen kumar jindal #nupur sharma

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, says 'Goldy Brar the brain behind murder'

2
Nation

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu cancels press conference in Doha

3
Punjab Sidhu Moosewala murder

Lawrence Bishnoi, a college dropout, the gangster graduated in crime from Chandigarh; watch video

4
Himachal

Himachal medical colleges lose senior faculty to AIIMS

5
Punjab

CCTV footage showing two boys taking selfies seconds after Sidhu Moosewala left his house under scanner

6
Delhi

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'

8
Punjab

2 PRTC conductors booked for fraud; 'pocketed' Rs 1L daily

9
Nation

Remarks on Prophet: BJP removes Nupur Sharma, Naveen Kumar Jindal

10
Amritsar

Sikhs should learn use of modern weapons, says Akal Takht Jathedar on Operation Bluestar anniversary

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, said ‘Goldy Brar main brain behind murder’
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, says 'Goldy Brar the brain behind murder'

A college dropout, Bishnoi graduated in crime from city
Punjab Sidhu Moosewala murder

Lawrence Bishnoi, a college dropout, the gangster graduated in crime from Chandigarh; watch video

Hottest June day in 5 yrs, no respite in sight
Chandigarh

Hottest June day in Chandigarh in 5 years, no respite in sight

Farmer’s entrepreneurship earns him chapter in Class XII book
Haryana

Yamunanagar farmer's entrepreneurship earns him chapter in Class XII book

World environment day: Rise in temperature caused faster snowmelt in March, April
Himachal

World environment day: Rise in temperature caused faster snowmelt in Himachal in March, April

Shah Rukh Khan’s first look in ‘Jawan’ takes Internet by storm; Salman Khan says ‘Mere jawan bhai ready hai’; Netizens unleash hilarious meme-fest over actor’s scruffy avatar
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan': Netizens unleash hilarious meme-fest over actor's scruffy avatar; Salman Khan says 'Mere jawan bhai ready hai'

Video: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would tell him 'being a Sikh…'
Trending

Video: Sidhu Moosewala's mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would always tell him 'being a Sikh…'

Ontario polls: Six Punjabis win
Bathinda

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Top News

Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army

Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army

Next generation corvettes are part of Indian Navy’s ongoing ...

Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism

Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...

Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided

Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided

This is the first time Elon Musk has threatened to walk away...

Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house

Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house

Video shows some people getting their pictures clicked with ...

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect from Haryana; 2 killers had stayed with him

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'

Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad

Cities

View All

Amid tight security, Bluestar anniversary observed peacefully at Golden temple

Sikhs should learn use of modern weapons, says Akal Takht Jathedar on Operation Bluestar anniversary

Operation Bluestar anniversary: Holy city Amritsar turns fortress

Massive police bandobast ahead of the Operation Bluestar anniversary holds back tourist flow to Amritsar

Amritsar: Organisation takes out 'freedom parade' on Operation Bluestar anniversary

Apart from planting saplings, need felt to save water, check plastic use & cause less pollution

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, said ‘Goldy Brar main brain behind murder’

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, says 'Goldy Brar the brain behind murder'

Flip-flop: Conflicting reports over Lawrence Bishnoi's role in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

A college dropout, Bishnoi graduated in crime from city

Lawrence Bishnoi, a college dropout, the gangster graduated in crime from Chandigarh; watch video

Congress leader Navjot Sidhu admitted to Chandigarh's PGIMER

Mohali MC turmoil: Punjab Congress president Raja Warring meets Rishav Jain

Hottest June day in Chandigarh in 5 years, no respite in sight

PGI's Virology Department lab gets WHO accreditation

Rashly driven SUV hits biker on Delhi road; video goes viral

Law student held in Delhi for intentionally hitting biker with his SUV

Enforcement Directorate conducts raids against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi High Court declines urgent hearing to plea against stay on prayers at Mughal Mosque in Qutub Minar complex

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

Engg student dies at PTU, campus erupts in protests

Engg student dies at PTU, campus erupts in protests

Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian's murder: 5 more held, police hint at league rivalry

Ban on single-use plastic can't be effective without robust strategy

Ghallughara Diwas: Security beefed up in Jalandhar

4 Rajya Sabha members have Jalandhar connect

PSPCL drive against power theft yields ~13.82 cr in five months

PSPCL drive against power theft yields Rs 13.82 cr in five months

One tests positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Open House: Is negligence on MC's part over poor condition of multi-storey parking acceptable?

Ludhiana city gets 50 MLD effluent treatment plant

Short film ‘Ambient sound of bamboos’ released

Navjot Sidhu taken to PGI Chandigarh for medical examination

Congress leader Navjot Sidhu admitted to Chandigarh's PGIMER

Fire breaks out in forest area, Patiala DC orders probe

World Environment Day: Plantation drive held, vertical garden established in Patiala

Court stays AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh's conviction