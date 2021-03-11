Respect for women important pillar for India's growth: PM Modi

New Delhi, August 15
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said respect for women is an important pillar for India’s growth and stressed the need to extend support to ‘Nari Shakti’.
Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, he said it is important that in speech and conduct “we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women”.
“A distortion has crept in our conduct and we at times insult women. Can we take a pledge to get rid of this from our behaviour and values,” he posed.
