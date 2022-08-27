 Responsibility of organisation to ensure officers get most beneficial pay option: AFT : The Tribune India

Responsibility of organisation to ensure officers get most beneficial pay option: AFT

A retired colonel had contended that on promotion to the rank of lieutenant colonel, his pay was fixed from the date of promotion instead of being given the benefit of fixing it from the date of next increment

Responsibility of organisation to ensure officers get most beneficial pay option: AFT

Photo for representation

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, August 27

The Armed Forces Tribunal has held that it is the responsibility of the authorities to advise an officer on the most beneficial option available during the fixation of pay and allowances when a new Central Pay Commission (CPC) is implemented.

“This tribunal is of the firm opinion that irrespective of whether an officer rendered his option or not, the organisation and in particular the implementing agency and the paying agency are beholden to advise an officer and ensure that the most beneficial option in pay fixation is given to him,” the tribunal’s bench comprising Justice Rajendra Menon and Lt Gen PM Hariz said in its order of August 24.

Allowing a petition filed by a retired colonel seeking revision of his salary since its fixation in December 2004 under the 4th CPC, the bench said that merely because the provisions are there in the instructions is inadequate methodology to ensure that all officers got the most beneficial advantage from the way their pay is fixed.

The officer had contended that on promotion to the rank of lieutenant colonel, his pay was fixed from the date of promotion instead of being given the benefit of fixing it from the date of next increment.

This had a cascading effect on transition to the 6th and 7th CPC, resulting not only in his last-drawn pay being less than that of his course mates and juniors, but also in reduced pension. He had represented to the pay authorities on numerous occasions.

Observing that it is evident that there indeed is a financial advantage if the pay on promotion in December 2004 had been fixed from the date of next increment in March 2005, the bench said that this would then have resulted in appropriate financial advantage on transition to the 6th CPC in January 2006 too.

The bench said that even if the option was not exercised there was nothing on record to show that the authorities gave any advice on the implications of pay fixation from the date of promotion or next increment,

Holding that there is no reason to believe that anyone would knowingly opt for a less beneficial pay fixation option, the Bench said the option was exercised or not exercised in the absence of full knowledge of the implication of the action, which in its opinion was the responsibility of the paying authority to ensure.

The Bench directed the authorities to review the pay of the officer fixed on promotion in December 2004 under the 5th CPC and after due verification refix his pay in a manner that is most beneficial, refix the pay on transition to the 6th CPC with the most beneficial option while it is not less than that of juniors, and refix the pay on transition to 7th CPC and subsequent promotion and retirement accordingly.

The Bench also ordered that all pending similar cases pertaining to pay fixation on promotion in 5th CPC with the most beneficial option be similarly reviewed and pay refixed. Earlier this month, in another case, the Tribunal had directed the Controller General of Defence Accounts to review and verify the pay fixation of all those officers, of all three services, whose pay has been refixed under the 6th and 7th CPC.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Ludhiana

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over land allotment letter to Tata Steel for setting up its maiden Rs 2600-crore steel plant at Ludhiana

2
Nation

Sonali Phogat's drink was 'spiked' by accused at restaurant before her death; 2 arrested, charged with murder

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's family raises objection to Salim Merchant releasing song of the late singer

4
Nation

UGC declares 21 universities as 'fake', maximum from Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh

5
Haryana

Gopal Kanda not involved, Sonali Phogat's PA Sudhir, his friend Sukhwinder raped her after adding drugs to her meals: Brother

6
Jalandhar

Staff nurse at Jalandhar hospital killed over ‘lovers tiff’, say police

7
Nation

Congress questions timing of Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation

8
Punjab

Tata Steel to set up plant in Ludhiana, allotted land

9
Punjab ‘Vision Punjab’

In a first, govt mulls buying three goods trains to boost trade in Punjab

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mansa police file 1850-page charge sheet against 24 accused

Don't Miss

View All
Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report
Trending

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex
Amritsar

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix, Internet falls in love with him
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani’s stake in NDTV
Trending

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Top News

Jharkhand governor likely to send Hemant Soren’s disqualification order to EC today

Jharkhand governor likely to send Hemant Soren’s disqualification order to EC today

Sources in the governor's official residence had on Thursday...

Justice UU Lalit sworn-in as Chief Justice of India

Justice UU Lalit sworn in as Chief Justice of India

Dubai-bound flight receives bomb threat call

Tipsy man delays Dubai-bound flight with hoax bomb threat

The city resident wanted to prevent two of his family member...

Responsibility of organisation to ensure officers get most beneficial pay option: AFT

Responsibility of organisation to ensure officers get most beneficial pay option: AFT

A retired colonel had contended that on promotion to the ran...

Day after senior Congress leader resigns from party, rumblings in Punjab Congress surface once again

Day after senior Congress leader resigns from party, rumblings in Punjab Congress surface again

Khaira urges Warring not to waste party cadres energy over d...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Government Medical College doctor gets extortion call

Amritsar: Government Medical College doctor gets extortion call

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

After six years, differently abled woman sent back to Karnataka

IED under SI's vehicle: Remand of Harpal Singh, Fatehdeep Singh extended

SGPC told to probe maryada 'violation' at Uttarakhand gurdwara

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as visas delayed

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed

Lumpy skin disease scare, carcasses lying in the open in Bathinda

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

Chandigarh MC plans city’s first animal rescue centre

Chandigarh MC plans city’s first animal rescue centre

4 stray cows starve to death at Panchkula pound

Experts can decide if 2004 map suitable: Centre to Punjab and Haryana High Court

Ex-Mayor among 20 acquitted of assaulting Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Chandigarh

Chandigarh administration blacklists firm for delaying wages

When should I come to see your govt schools: Kejriwal to Assam CM Sarma as Twitter spat grows

When should I come to see your govt schools: Kejriwal to Assam CM Sarma as Twitter spat grows

Delhi Police deny permission to Munawar Faruqui's show

Police have critical role to play in national security: NN Vohra

BJP serial killer of state govts: Arvind Kejriwal

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

Three armed men attack rehab centre counsellor in Kapurthala

Three armed men attack rehab centre counsellor in Kapurthala

Facebook friend arrested for murdering pvt hospital nurse in Jalandhar

SAD dual constitution: Next hearing on Sept 3

Jalandhar Health Dept issues advisory on swine flu

Covid claims two more lives, 23 test +ve in Jalandhar district

After CM’s assurance, farmers lift dharna

After Bhagwant Mann's assurance, farmers lift dharna in Ludhiana

Ludhiana bizman jumps into Sutlej, dies

Transportation tender scam: Bharat Bhushan Ashu's aide Bhalla on Vigilance Bureau radar

Sacked DSP Sekhon urges Punjab VB to make him witness in transportation tender scam

Area under cane up in Ludhiana district, yield dips

22-year-old Patiala youth dies of swine flu; second death in 72 hours

22-year-old Patiala youth dies of swine flu; second death in 72 hours

Dengue larvae detected at 589 sites in Patiala district

50-year-old dies, two test positive for swine flu in Patiala district

Punjabi University authorities clarify on 'disrespect' to Sikh books, protest on

Panel formed to get NAAC accreditation for Punjab colleges