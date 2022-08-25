Responsibility of Parliament to work for inclusive and enlightened society: Speaker Om Birla

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 25

It is the responsibility of the Parliament to act according to the expectations and aspirations of the people of the country, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said while addressing a workshop on “A People’s Parliament: Accessibility through Innovation.

Birla, who is leading the Indian Parliamentary Delegation to 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Halifax in Canada, said hopes and aspirations of the people in a Parliamentary democracy are expressed through the Parliament.

“People see Parliament as a medium of transformation in their socio-economic status”.

“Therefore, as the supreme representative body, it is the responsibility of the Parliament to act according to the expectations and aspirations of the people,” he said, urging delegates to build a prosperous, inclusive and enlightened society, so that the benefits of development could reach the last person in the queue.

Speaking on the successful democratic system in India, Birla said the people in India have consistently reposed their faith in the democratic institutions through free and fair elections in the 75 years since independence.

“The increasing voter turnout in the elections has proved that the people consider democracy as the best form of governance,” he added.

Underlining the role of technology in functioning of legislatures, Birla observed that technology has bridged the gap between democratic institutions and citizens.

“In a vast country like India, the IT revolution has played a significant role in empowering democracy. Through information technology, citizens can not only monitor the work of public representatives in Parliament, but public participation in Parliamentary democracy can be made more easy and accessible,” he said.

