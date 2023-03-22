Restore red notice against Choksi: CBI to Interpol body

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 21

The CBI has asked an Interpol body to restore the red corner notice against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, saying its earlier decision to drop his name from the list had “serious shortcomings, procedural violations, overreach of mandate and mistakes”.

The Commission for Control of Interpol’s Files (CCF), which had removed Choksi’s name from the list of fugitives based on his appeal last year, is a separate Interpol body that is “not under the control” of the Interpol Secretariat and is mainly staffed by elected lawyers from different countries where people can challenge decisions to declare them fugitives. Based on repeated appeals from Choksi, who is wanted in the Rs 13,000 crore PNB fraud and is holed in Antigua and Barbuda after fleeing India in 2018, the CCF removed his name from the Red Notice List in November 2022, the CBI said in a statement.