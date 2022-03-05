Restricted use of Covovax for 12-17 age group

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 4

An expert panel of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Friday recommended grant of emergency use authorisation to Serum Institute of India’s Covid-19 shot Covovax for 12-17 year olds.

The DCGI had earlier approved Covovax for restricted emergency use in adults on December 28. The vaccine has not been included in the national drive yet. The subject expert committee on Covid of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation met today to take up SII’s application and recommended EUA to Covovax in young adolescents. —