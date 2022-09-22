Restrictions on 50% SpiceJet flights extended till October 29

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 21

In a fresh blow to beleaguered SpiceJet Airline, aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) on Wednesday extended up to October 29 the restrictions imposed on the budget carrier, capping its operations to only 50 per cent of its scheduled departures.

The DGCA said the decision to extend the restrictions beyond the initially prescribed eight weeks was taken “as a matter of abundant caution”.

