 Restructuring Military: Consensus on 3 theatre commands, CDS may submit report by August 31 : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Restructuring Military: Consensus on 3 theatre commands, CDS may submit report by August 31

Restructuring Military: Consensus on 3 theatre commands, CDS may submit report by August 31

Discussions in final stage on adopting structure | Multiple options on table

Restructuring Military: Consensus on 3 theatre commands, CDS may submit report by August 31


Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, August 12

As the country’s top military leadership grapples with the structure of the proposed theatre commands, multiple options have emerged on who will have the operational control of these soon-to-be-created commands, besides the structure, hierarchy, rank and status of the theatre commanders.

The Department of Military Affairs (DMA), which works under Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, after deliberations with the services, has arrived at a consensus on having three theatre commands each under a commander controlling all war assets of that geographical area.

The Northern Command will tackle the threat posed by China from across the un-demarcated Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the Himalayas, the Western Command will counter challenge from Pakistan and the Maritime Command will be responsible for both sea flanks, the sea-going outreach into the Indo-Pacific, deployments in the Malacca Straits in the east and the Gulf of Aden in the west.

The options on structure of commands, ranks of commanders and crucially who will be in-charge operationally are points being debated and are at a ‘finality’.

The CDS is expected to give his suggestions to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh by the end of this month. The minister will then initiate the decision-making process at the political level to decide on what is seen as the single biggest change to the form and shape of the country’s war-fighting structure.

The National Security Adviser (NSA) and a few senior secretaries of the government are expected to be part of decision making, with inputs from retired officials. The matter will then go to the Cabinet Committee on Security headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India’s military leadership will have to come up with a definite conclusion on each of the options being studied. Discussions are in the final stage on adopting a structure, sources say, adding a sticking point is to define the position of the Chiefs of the services. Will they cede operational control of the forces to the theatre commander?

The notification in December 2019 that created the post of CDS explicitly bars him from having any operational command over the military. So who will be in-charge operationally or will the government use the option to have an officer, other than the CDS or the three Chiefs, to have operational control.

Also what will be the role of the 17 regional commands of the three services? Will they be subsumed within the theatre commands?

The CDS and the three Chiefs of the Army, Indian Air Force and Navy meet on a monthly basis under the umbrella of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (CoSC), headed by the CDS. Models of theatre commands of the US, UK and Australia have been examined.

Key steps before nod

  • Options on command structure, ranks of commanders and who will be in-charge operationally are being debated
  • Once suggestions are made to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, he will initiate decision-making process at political level
  • NSA, senior secretaries in govt are likely to be part of decision making; matter will then go to PM-led Cabinet Committee on Security for nod

Areas of responsibility

  • Northern Command To tackle threat posed by China along Line of Actual Control
  • Western Command To counter challenge from Pakistan on western front
  • Maritime Command Responsible for both sea flanks, outreach into Indo-Pacific

(Theatre commands, each under a commander, will control all war assets of respective geographical area)

Sticking points remain

  • Defining position of the Chiefs of the three services; will they cede operational control of forces to the three theatre commanders?
  • Who will be in-charge operationally or will govt use option to have an officer, other than CDS or three Chiefs, to have operational control?
  • Role of the 17 regional commands of 3 services; will these be subsumed within theatre commands?

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four Bhakra floodgates opened, BBMB authorities allay fears

2
Haryana

Nuh violence: ‘Mahapanchayat’ announces resumption of VHP yatra on August 28, seeks NIA probe

3
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Mahapanchayat calls for NIA probe, wants Nuh district status scrapped

4
Himachal

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5
Punjab

Sangrur woman, stranded in Malaysia, to be brought back soon: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau attaches 4 properties of Punjab ex- Deputy Director Rakesh Kumar Singla in tender scam

7
Nation

Sharad Pawar says some trying to persuade him, but will never align with BJP

8
Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

9
Himachal

Rain, landslips ravage Himachal; Shimla, Bilaspur worst-affected

10
Nation

New Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill proposes to do away with IPC provisions on unnatural sex, adultery

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Top News

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

CM oversees the rescue operation at the site

7 killed in cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst

Landslides following heavy rain in Mandi lead to death and destruction

6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 operatives of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...


Cities

View All

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

Knotty affair: Tilting poles pose a threat in Avtar Avenue

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the spread of conjunctivitis?

‘Government committed to promoting sports culture’

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur admitted to Mansa hospital after taking ill

Sidhu Moosewala's mother admitted to Mansa hospital

Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Chandigarh: Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Staff crunch hits cancer patient care at PGI

Morcha demanding release Sikh prisoners takes out symbolic march in Mohali

Panchkula: Lounge bar raided, 6 hookahs seized

Open house: What should be done to get rid of corrupt police officers?

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

IIT-Delhi drops mid-semester exams to reduce students’ stress

Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi’s Alipur

Five arrested for fraud

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

I-Day function: ADGP reviews security arrangements in Jalandhar

Tiranga Yatra held to pay homage to martyrs

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ludhiana district all set to get 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics today

Ward watch: Neglected Karamsar Colony, other areas cry for care

2 robbers facing cases in Punjab, Hry, UP held

Two nabbed with 150 gm of heroin

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

Punjabi varsity to pay Rs 20K to NET-qualified staff at RCs

Thieves make away with Rs 75K as owners sleep

Development works at village inaugurated