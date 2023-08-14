 Restructuring Military: Govt to weigh hierarchy, rank, status of theatre commanders : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Restructuring Military: Govt to weigh hierarchy, rank, status of theatre commanders

Restructuring Military: Govt to weigh hierarchy, rank, status of theatre commanders

Restructuring Military: Govt to weigh hierarchy, rank, status of theatre commanders

Restructuring Military: Govt to weigh hierarchy, rank, status of theatre commanders. Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, August 13

A few options have emerged on the structure and operational control of the forthcoming theatre commands of the Indian armed forces — all linked to defining the hierarchy, rank and status of the theatre commanders.

4 new Heron Mark-2 drones inducted

IAF has inducted four Heron Mark-2 drones, which have strike capability & can carry out surveillance along China & Pak borders. The drones can operate at long distances for close to 36 hours. ANI

The options entail a “shakeup” of the existing military structures. The Department of Military Affairs under Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and the three service chiefs have deliberated the matter and are expected to send a report to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh by the end of this month.

The minister is expected to initiate wider consultations, including on maintaining civilian control over the military, a norm in a democracy.

A challenge is to define the roles of the CDS and the three service chiefs in the functioning of the theatre commands. The CDS does not have an operational role, as per the December 2019 notification. The question remains whether the CDS will get an operational role or will he continue in his present role as ‘Principal Military Adviser’ to the government. The existing proposal includes having the three theatre commanders in four-star rank, the same as the CDS and three service chiefs. In such a scenario, whom will the theatre commander report to? Will the CDS be the reporting authority? This will require an amendment to existing rules.

Or will the government allow an expansion at the very top of the military hierarchy and appoint a Vice Chief of Defence Staff (VCDS) who will be in-charge of operations, implying creation of one more four-star post.

This will require realignment of the existing service headquarter verticals, where Lieutenant General-rank ‘principal staff officers’ are under the three service chiefs.

Some part of these verticals will have to go to the proposed VCDS, who in turn, may have at least two deputies — one each for operations and administration.

The next question being debated is if the theatre commanders are asked to report to the VCDS for operations, who will the VCDS report too? Can a higher defence committee for strategic and political guidance to the military leadership be formed with the National Security Adviser, CDS, three service chiefs, the Defence Secretary advising the Defence Minister and Cabinet.

Fears are a higher defence committee may end up adding another layer to decision making, besides diluting the role of the CDS or the proposed VCDS.

The Government of India (Allocation of Business Rules), 1961, assigns the subject of “Defence of India and every part thereof, including defence policy and preparation for defence and acts as may be conducive in times of war to its prosecution”, to the Department of Defence headed by the Defence Secretary. This was not changed in the December 2019 notification, when the post of CDS was created.

Crucially, what will the three service chiefs do? The options include their role being shifted to raising, training and sustaining the respective forces. Such a role, so far, is handled by three-star officers having the rank of Director General. Will it be killing the institution of chiefs or diluting the role?

Among the many unanswered questions in these options is the creation of four additional four-star rank posts.

#Indian Air Force #Indian Army #Indian Defence #Indian Navy

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four Bhakra floodgates opened, BBMB authorities allay fears

2
Haryana

Nuh violence: ‘Mahapanchayat’ announces resumption of VHP yatra on August 28, seeks NIA probe

3
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Mahapanchayat calls for NIA probe, wants Nuh district status scrapped

4
Himachal

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5
Punjab

Sangrur woman, stranded in Malaysia, to be brought back soon: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau attaches 4 properties of Punjab ex- Deputy Director Rakesh Kumar Singla in tender scam

7
Nation

Sharad Pawar says some trying to persuade him, but will never align with BJP

8
Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

9
Himachal

Rain, landslips ravage Himachal; Shimla, Bilaspur worst-affected

10
Nation

New Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill proposes to do away with IPC provisions on unnatural sex, adultery

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Top News

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

CM oversees the rescue operation at the site

7 killed in cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst

Landslides following heavy rain in Mandi lead to death and destruction

6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 operatives of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...


Cities

View All

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

Knotty affair: Tilting poles pose a threat in Avtar Avenue

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the spread of conjunctivitis?

‘Government committed to promoting sports culture’

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur admitted to Mansa hospital after taking ill

Sidhu Moosewala's mother admitted to Mansa hospital

Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Chandigarh: Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Staff crunch hits cancer patient care at PGI

Morcha demanding release Sikh prisoners takes out symbolic march in Mohali

Panchkula: Lounge bar raided, 6 hookahs seized

Open house: What should be done to get rid of corrupt police officers?

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

IIT-Delhi drops mid-semester exams to reduce students’ stress

Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi’s Alipur

Five arrested for fraud

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

I-Day function: ADGP reviews security arrangements in Jalandhar

Tiranga Yatra held to pay homage to martyrs

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ludhiana district all set to get 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics today

Ward watch: Neglected Karamsar Colony, other areas cry for care

2 robbers facing cases in Punjab, Hry, UP held

Two nabbed with 150 gm of heroin

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

Punjabi varsity to pay Rs 20K to NET-qualified staff at RCs

Thieves make away with Rs 75K as owners sleep

Development works at village inaugurated