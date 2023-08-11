Retired Sikh IAS officer appointed new administrator of Takht Hazur Sahib Nanded

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 11

Following protests from the Sikh community, the Maharashtra government today appointed a Sikh Administrator for Takhat Sachkhand Shri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra government notified the name of Vijay Satbir Singh, a former IAS officer, as the new Administrator. The Sikh community had earlier protested the appointment of a non-Sikh (Abhijit Rajendra Raut, the collector of Nanded) as the administrator.

The gurdwara is one of the five high seats of authority of the Sikhs and was built between 1830 and 1839.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa of the BJP today led a delegation to meet Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He was accompanied by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon.

Sirsa told The Tribune over the phone that orders have been issued.

Earlier this week, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s (SGPC) executive committee had passed a resolution against the appointment of a non-Sikh as the administrator of Takht Sri Hazur Sahib.

In Delhi, Shiromani Akali Dal Delhi Unit president Paramjit Singh Sarna stated that appointment of a non-Sikh administrator was like playing with the "sentiments of the Sikh community and directly interfering in the internal affairs of the Sikhs.”

