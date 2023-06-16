Revising age of consent: Law commission seeks government views

New Delhi, June 16
With several cases of minor girls above 16 eloping with men being reported from various parts of the country, the Law Commission asked the Ministry of Women and Child Development seeking its views of reviewing the contentious issue of “age of consent”.
Age of consent in India was 16 until 2012 when the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act raised it to 18, criminalising consensual sexual activities in at least one of the parties was an adolescent.
The Law Commission wrote to the Ministry of Women and Child Development last month, highlighting the fact that it has received references from the Karnataka High Court and the Madhya Pradesh High Court in this regard, sources said.
As several cases of elopement of minor girls above the age of 16 and their sexual intercourse with their male partners have been reported, the high court wanted the law commission to reconsider the age of consent taking into consideration the ground realities.
A similar reference was also received from the Madhya Pradesh High Court which wanted the law panel to suggest amendments to the POCSO Act, they said.
Addressing the inaugural session of a two-day national consultation on the POCSO Act, CJI DY Chandrachud had said the Legislature must address concerns related to the age of consent under the POCSO Act, which criminalises consensual sexual acts even in ‘romantic’ relationships, if the parties were under the age of 18.
After receiving the view of various stakeholders, the law panel is expected to write a report suggesting changes, if any, in the POCSO Act.
