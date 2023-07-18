Revival of namda art great news for Indian heritage: PM

New Delhi, July 17
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the revival of near-extinct Kashmiri namda (felt woollen rugs) art, describing it as great news for Indian heritage.
Tweeting The Tribune report on the turnaround of the dying industry, which has, on the back of government’s revivalist efforts, now bagged export orders worth $1.5 lakh, the PM said, “Delighted that Kashmir’s centuries-old ‘Namda’ craft is reviving and now reaching global shores after years! This is a testament to our artisans’ skills and resilience. This revival is great news for our rich heritage.”
