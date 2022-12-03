 Right to religion doesn’t include right to convert others to particular religion: Gujarat Government tells SC : The Tribune India

Right to religion doesn’t include right to convert others to particular religion: Gujarat Government tells SC

In an affidavit filed in the top court, the Gujarat Government sought to defend the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, 2021, certain provisions of which have been stayed by the state high court

Right to religion doesn’t include right to convert others to particular religion: Gujarat Government tells SC

Photo for representational purpose only.



Satya Prakash

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 3

 Ahead of the December 5 hearing on a PIL against forced and fraudulent religious conversion, the Gujarat Government told the Supreme Court that the right to freedom of religion does not include a fundamental right to convert other people to a particular religion.

“The said right (to freedom of religion) certainly does not include the right to convert an individual through fraud, deception, coercion, allurement or other such means,” Bharat Vaishnav, Additional Secretary (Law & Order), Home Department, Government of Gujarat said in an affidavit filed in the top court.

The affidavit has been filed in response to a PIL by Delhi BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking a direction to the Centre and states to take measures to check forcible and fraudulent religious conversion by threat and inducements.

“The meaning and purport of the word ‘propagate’ falling under Article 25 of the Constitution was discussed and debated in great detail in the constituent assembly and the inclusion of the said word was passed by the constituent assembly only after the clarification that the fundamental right under Article 25 would not include the right to convert,” the Gujarat Government affidavit read.

It sought to defend the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, 2021, certain provisions of which were stayed by the state high court in August 2021, saying, “…the steps stipulated therein are the precautions to ensure that the process of renouncing one religion and adopting another religion is genuine, voluntary and bona fide and at the same time, free from any force, allurement and fraudulent means.” It also pointed out that the Gujarat High Court was dealing with the same issue which the top court was seized of.

A Bench led by Justice MR Shah – which had on November 14 described forced religious conversion as a “very serious” matter affecting the security of the nation – is expected to take up the matter on Monday.

The top court had on November 28 asked the Centre to collate information received from all states on the steps taken by them in this regard.

Maintaining that no one has a fundamental right to convert others, the Centre had earlier assured the Supreme Court that it would take serious measures to check forced and fraudulent religious conversions.

Asserting that the government was cognisant of the gravity and the seriousness of the issue raised in the petition, the MHA said, “The relief sought in the present petition would be taken up in all seriousness by the Union of India and appropriate steps shall be taken as the Central Government is cognisant of the menace.”

“Forced conversion is a serious menace, a national issue… In its affidavit, the Centre has mentioned that laws seeking to control such practices are necessary to protect the cherished rights of vulnerable sections of society,” Solicitor general Tushar Mehta had said.

 

#Gujarat #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

2
Chandigarh

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Kingpin Goldy Brar nabbed in California

4
Punjab

Gangster Goldy Brar's parents leave for unknown place

5
Nation

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter sleeps in other room; arrested from Punjab

6
Haryana

13 IAS, 4 HCS officers shifted in Haryana

7
Punjab

Punjab BJP announces its office-bearers

8
Trending

Video: Korean YouTuber has lunch with 'two Indian heroes' who 'saved' her during Mumbai incident

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Carnival off to a colourful start

10
Brand Connect

'Kickin Keto Gummies' Reviews - Website Fact Check - Shocking "Side Effects" Exposed!

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

Top News

Ready for war with India if attacked: Pak’s new Army chief Asif Munir

Ready for war with India if attacked: Pak’s new Army chief Asif Munir

Made the remarks during his first-ever visit to the frontlin...

Parliament’s winter session: Congress to seek discussions on border situation and economy; Kharge to continue as LoP

Parliament winter session: Congress to seek discussions on border situation and economy; Kharge to continue as LoP

Party during its parliamentary strategy group’s meeting at S...

Indian Navy aims to become self-reliant by 2047: Admiral Hari Kumar

Plans on IAC II put on hold for now; examining option of repeat order of INS Vikrant: Navy Chief Admiral Kumar

Also said that the Indian Navy is set to open all its branch...

Constitution a feminist document, gave women right to vote ahead of many western nations: CJI Chandrachud

Constitution a feminist document, gave women right to vote ahead of many western nations: CJI Chandrachud

Said it was a break from the colonial and pre-colonial legac...

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...


Cities

View All

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab's Tarn Taran

MC shifts vends to designated spot

Haphazard parking on city roads leading to traffic jams

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Sixth Military Literature Festival begins in Chandigarh

Sixth Military Literature Festival begins in Chandigarh

Military lit fest: Diplomacy, matched with maritime capabilities, should be India’s approach in Indo-Pacific, says Former Vice Admiral

Gangster Pavittar Singh's accomplice arrested in Ropar

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

RITES for unified transport authority for Chandigarh

Delhi set for high-stakes MCD polls, three-way contest between AAP, BJP and Cong

Delhi set for high-stakes MCD polls, three-way contest between AAP, BJP and Cong

2020 Delhi riots: Court discharges Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi in stone pelting, arson incident

Shraddha murder accused Aaftab Poonawala requested for this English novel in Tihar jail

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter sleeps in other room; arrested from Punjab

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena sends proposal on preventive detention law to MHA

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

NGO comes to aid of Punjabi girls in Canada

Harassed by friend, Hoshiarpur man ends life by suicide in Dubai

2 test +ve for dengue, total case count 398 in Jalandhar district

Sikh bodies meet at Rampur Khera gurdwara, discuss burning issues

~8 lakh stolen from city bizman’s vehicle

Rs 8 lakh stolen from city bizman's vehicle

Sans material, civic body's road repair work hit again

Two youths held with illegal weapons

Farmer loses Rs 11L in online fraud

2 of snatchers' gang nabbed

Civic body holds cleanliness drives ahead of central team’s visit to city

Patiala MC holds cleanliness drives ahead of central team's visit to city

Farmers seek loan waiver, stage protest outside Capt Amarinder's residence in Patiala

No political events at Jor Mela

Dr Sandeep Kaur takes additional charge as Civil Surgeon

Play highlights plight of the poor during pandemic