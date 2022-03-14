RIMC turns 100, to admit girl cadets for first time

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 13

As the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, celebrated its centennial founding day on Sunday, the first lot of girl students are likely to join in the forthcoming academic session.

Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, in a congratulatory message to the RIMC, said he was confident about the preparations made by the college to welcome and integrate girl cadets into the fold of the prestigious institution. “Girls joining the college will be its centennial moment,” he said.

The Army Chief complimented and acknowledged the stellar contribution of the RIMC and the alumni in the service of the nation for the past 100 years.

General Naravane urged cadets to prepare for future leadership roles and challenges which would be shaped by rapid changes in technology.

The RIMC is an inter-services establishment, administered through the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) under the Ministry of Defence. It provides public school education to children from the age of 11-12. —

