 Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah : The Tribune India

Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah

Home Minister attacks Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government for ‘failing to check’ communal violence in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns

Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah addresses a public rally in Nawada, on Sunday, April 2, 2023. PTI



PTI

Hisua, April 2

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday tore into the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar for “failing to check” communal violence in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns and asserted that rioters will be hung upside down if the BJP forms the government in the state in 2025.

Addressing a rally in Hisua in Nawada district, Shah, widely regarded as the BJP’s principal strategist, asserted that the people of Bihar have decided to ensure the victory of party candidates in all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections.

“People of the country have decided that Narendra Modi will become the prime minister for the third consecutive term. Once that happens, Nitish Kumar will go back on his promise of handing over the mantle to his deputy Tejashwi Yadav as his dreams of becoming the PM will be shattered,” he said.

Shah alleged that Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar have practiced politics of appeasement which has helped terrorism flourish, while Modi has scrapped Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The BJP can never join hands with Nitish Kumar, who spreads venom of casteism, and ‘Jungle Raj’ pioneer Lalu Prasad,” Shah said, while reiterating that BJP’s doors are always closed for the Bihar CM.

He claimed that Congress, JD(U), RJD, TMC opposed the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, while “one fine morning, Modi laid the foundation of a sky-high temple there”.

On the communal violence in the state, he added, “I pray to God that normalcy returns soon. When I spoke to the governor in the morning, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh became angry and asked why I was bothered about Bihar. I am the Union home minister and Bihar’s law and order situation is my concern as well.”

#amit shah #BJP #nitish kumar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Intercepted, Amritpal’s aide hid at Tanuli dera 2 km away

2
Diaspora

Identification of Indian migrant family found dead near Canada-US border pending: Officials

3
Punjab

Democracy under threat: Navjot Singh Sidhu after release from jail

4
Ludhiana

Police crack down on illegal salons, spas & hotels in Ludhiana

5
Punjab

Sparks fly at Cong meeting

6
Nation

'Supari' given, attempts to malign me inside & outside country, says PM Modi

7
Comment

The science of a hit series

8
Entertainment

Watch: Salman poses with Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and kids Aryan and Suhana

9
Nation

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to visit India after misgivings on Doklam border issue

10
Nation

India-China border now stable, situation of 'emergency control' over: Chinese diplomat

Don't Miss

View All
Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she’d been searching for in ‘obscure’ Punjab village
Trending

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she'd been searching for in 'obscure' Punjab village

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem
Science Technology

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem

Top News

Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah

Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah

Home Minister attacks Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan gover...

Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi likely to move court against conviction on Monday

Rahul Gandhi to be in Surat on April 3 to file appeal against conviction in defamation case

Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for ...

If PM Modi’s degrees turn out to be fake, he would lose his Lok Sabha membership, says AAP

If PM Modi’s degrees turn out to be fake, he would lose his Lok Sabha membership, says AAP

AAP claims Modi will become ineligible to contest elections ...

Untimely rains, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectare; farmers stare at yield loss

Untimely rain, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectares; farmers stare at yield loss

The untimely rains are expected to continue for a few more d...

Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe

Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe

His two personal guards, who are retired from the Army, had ...


Cities

View All

Rain destroys crop, farmers worried

Rain destroys crop, farmers worried

Blight affects tomato crop on 350 acres

Amritsar MC forms teams to speed up work

Minor, woman gang-raped in Ajnala, no arrest so far

Amritsar MC sends Rs 452-cr budget to Dept of Local Bodies

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

35-yr-old CISF jawan shoots himself dead in Chandigarh; was posted at Punjab and Haryana Secretariat

35-yr-old CISF jawan shoots himself dead in Chandigarh; was posted at Punjab and Haryana Secretariat

2 nabbed for robbing Zirakpur resident at roadside of Rs 1.2 lakh, other valuables

Tricity ill-equipped to fight high-rise blaze

One machine for Panchkula dist

Staff crunch plagues Mohali

If PM Modi’s degrees turn out to be fake, he would lose his Lok Sabha membership, says AAP

If PM Modi’s degrees turn out to be fake, he would lose his Lok Sabha membership, says AAP

Chargesheet filed against 7 in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag, four charged with murder

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Arvind Kejriwal steps up attack on PM Modi over degree issue; BJP hits back

New Dashmesh Nagar residents in Jalandhar up in arms, want liquor vend shut

New Dashmesh Nagar residents in Jalandhar up in arms, want liquor vend shut

Body found hanging by Damoria Bridge in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur registers 11 Covid cases in 2 days

BJP leader Ch Swarana Ram no more

Poster row: After BJP’s complaint, FIR filed

4 posing as CIA officials ‘kidnap’ man; 2 nabbed in Ludhiana

4 posing as CIA officials ‘kidnap’ man; 2 nabbed in Ludhiana

Trio booked for robbing transport firm manager in Ludhiana

Intoxicants, mobiles seized from Central Jail, Ludhiana

Police crack down on illegal salons, spas & hotels in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Civic body poll in few months, says minister

Use of tractor-trailers as commercial vehicles continues unabated in Patiala

Use of tractor-trailers as commercial vehicles continues unabated in Patiala

Minorities in India prosperous & safe, says commission chairman

‘Begum’ of Malerkotla honoured by SGPC