UP Poll 2022: Rise beyond religion, Priyanka tells voters

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 24

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to stop voting on the basis of caste and religion saying the voters had spoilt the BJP, BSP and the SP by casting ballot along these lines.

Addressing a rally in Barabanki today, Vadra said, “During the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, BSP and SP were hiding in their homes. These parties only approach you during elections and seek votes in the name of religion and caste.”

Priyanka asked the youngsters in the crowd if any of them had managed to land a government job in five years. “Kisi ko toh mili hogi (naukri),” she said with a section of the crowd responding “nahi (no)”. —