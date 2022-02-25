UP Poll 2022: Rise beyond religion, Priyanka tells voters

New Delhi, February 24
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to stop voting on the basis of caste and religion saying the voters had spoilt the BJP, BSP and the SP by casting ballot along these lines.
Addressing a rally in Barabanki today, Vadra said, “During the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, BSP and SP were hiding in their homes. These parties only approach you during elections and seek votes in the name of religion and caste.”
Priyanka asked the youngsters in the crowd if any of them had managed to land a government job in five years. “Kisi ko toh mili hogi (naukri),” she said with a section of the crowd responding “nahi (no)”. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Will impose ‘devastating’ sanctions, declares Biden after G-...
Ukraine under attack: Massacre on bourses, crude crosses $100
Crude rose by eight per cent to cross $100 per barrel and is...
Russia invades Ukraine: Indian medical students shifted to tube stations for safety
An estimated 15,000-18,000 Indians, a majority of them medic...
Drugs case: Bikram Majithia surrenders, sent to Patiala jail
The Akali leader has moved a plea for regular bail, which wi...
J-K delimitation panel accepts suggestions from five MPs
They had submitted their suggestions to the panel on Februar...