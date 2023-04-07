Rise in CBI's conviction rate in 5 yrs, Rajya Sabha told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

The Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) today informed the Rajya Sabha that the conviction rate in cases probed by the CBI has gone up to 74.59 per cent in 2022 from 68 per cent in 2018.

Replying to a written question in the House, Minister of State (MoS) for Personnel Jitendra Singh said the CBI’s conviction rate was at 68 per cent in 2018, 69.19 per cent in 2019, 69.83 per cent in 2020, 67.56 per cent in 2021 and 74.59 per cent in 2022.

“The directorate of prosecution in the CBI, with the assistance of additional legal advisers, deputy legal advisers, senior public prosecutors, public prosecutors and assistant public prosecutors, is responsible for conducting and supervising cases, pending trial, appeal and revision in courts,” the minister said.