Video: Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving, was alone in car, broke windscreen to escape as it caught fire: Uttarakhand D-G

Chandigarh, December 30

Cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Friday.

He was on his way home in Roorkee. He suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition.

Director-General of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar, has confirmed that the cricketer was alone in the car at the time of the accident and broke the windscreento escape from the vehicle after it caught fire, reports NDTV.

"Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident at around 5:30 am. The incident took place at Mohammedpur Jat near Roorkee. According to what Pant said, he dozed off while driving and as a result the car collided with the divider and caught fire. He was moved to the Roorkee hospital from where he has now been shifted to Dehradun," DGP Ashok Kumar told the media.

"Pant met with an accident in Manglaur in Haridwar district when his car hit a divider at 5.30 am on Friday," said Haridwar SSP Ajai Singh.

"He was rushed to Saksham hospital in nearby Rookee from where he was referred later to Max Hospital, Dehradun."

According to ESPNcricinfo, Dr Sushil Nagar, who treated Pant in emergency, said the cricketer's main injuries are on his "forehead and knee."

"The first X-rays suggest there is no fracture and there are no burns on Pant's body despite his car catching fire. Pant has two lacerative wounds on his forehead, one right above the left eye; there is a ligament tear in the knee; and abrasions on his back.

