Rishabh Pant undergoes plastic surgery on forehead

Dehradun, December 31
There is substantial improvement in the condition of cricketer Rishabh Pant and doctors are yet to decide if he has to be shifted to some other facility, according to his family and friends.
Pant’s mother Saroj Pant and his sister Sakshi, who arrived from London on Saturday morning, are with him at the hospital, they said.
Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Shyam Sharma and Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher were among those who met Pant at the hospital.
Umesh Kumar, who has been with the family at the Max Hospital since the cricketer was admitted, said, “A plastic surgery on his forehead was performed on Friday itself. First dressing was done today,” he said. Hospital authorities have said his condition is stable.
Earlier, BCCI Secretary Jai Shah spoke to Pant's family and offered help. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Pant's family.
His condition is improving but BCCI doctors, who are constantly in touch with Max Hospital doctors, will take a call on whether or not he should be taken elsewhere for the treatment of his ligament injury, Kumar said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...