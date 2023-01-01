Rishabh Pant undergoes plastic surgery on forehead

PTI

Dehradun, December 31

There is substantial improvement in the condition of cricketer Rishabh Pant and doctors are yet to decide if he has to be shifted to some other facility, according to his family and friends.

Pant’s mother Saroj Pant and his sister Sakshi, who arrived from London on Saturday morning, are with him at the hospital, they said.

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Shyam Sharma and Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher were among those who met Pant at the hospital.

Umesh Kumar, who has been with the family at the Max Hospital since the cricketer was admitted, said, “A plastic surgery on his forehead was performed on Friday itself. First dressing was done today,” he said. Hospital authorities have said his condition is stable.

Earlier, BCCI Secretary Jai Shah spoke to Pant's family and offered help. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Pant's family.

His condition is improving but BCCI doctors, who are constantly in touch with Max Hospital doctors, will take a call on whether or not he should be taken elsewhere for the treatment of his ligament injury, Kumar said.