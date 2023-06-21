 Rishi Sunak hails IndiGo-Airbus pact as major win for UK aerospace : The Tribune India

Rishi Sunak hails IndiGo-Airbus pact as major win for UK aerospace

IndiGo and Airbus, announced a purchase agreement earlier this week for 500 A320 family aircraft, making it one of the largest aircraft purchases by an airline in civil aviation history

Rishi Sunak hails IndiGo-Airbus pact as major win for UK aerospace

Venkataraman Sumantran, Chairman of IndiGo, Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director of IndiGo, Guillaume Faury, CEO of Airbus, Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo and Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer of Airbus, attend a news conference after a purchase agreement between IndiGo and Airbus for 500 A320 Family aircraft, at the 54th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 19, 2023. Reuters



PTI

London, June 21

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has welcomed India’s budget carrier IndiGo’s multi-billion-dollar order of 500 Airbus aircraft as a major win for the UK aerospace sector, which will support thousands of jobs and economic growth of the country.

IndiGo, India’s largest airline by market share, and Airbus, one of the largest commercial aerospace companies in the UK, announced a purchase agreement earlier this week for 500 A320 family aircraft, making it one of the largest aircraft purchases by an airline in civil aviation history.

It takes the total number of Airbus aircraft on order by IndiGo to 1,330, which also established IndiGo’s position as the world’s biggest A320 customer.

“This contract is a major win for our aerospace sector,” Sunak tweeted on Tuesday.

“Airbus’s deal with IndiGo will be worth billions to the UK and support thousands of jobs across the country – helping to grow the economy,” he said.

The deal was signed at the Paris Air Show this week by Rahul Bhatia, Promoter and Managing Director of IndiGo, Dr Venkataramani Sumantran, Chairman and Non-Executive Independent Director of IndiGo, Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury and Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Head of International.

“It is difficult to overstate the significance of IndiGo’s new historic order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft. An order book now of almost 1000 aircraft well into the next decade, enables IndiGo to fulfill its mission to continue to boost economic growth, social cohesion and mobility in India,” said Elbers.

Airbus CCO Christian Scherer said the order is a “resounding endorsement” of the A320 family’s best-in-class operating economics.

“This landmark order marks a new chapter in Airbus and IndiGo’s relationship that is democratising affordable air travel for millions of people in the world’s fastest-growing aviation market,” said Scherer.

New Delhi-headquartered IndiGo pitches itself among the fastest-growing carriers in the world.

Since its first narrow-body A320neo aircraft was delivered in March 2016, its fleet of A320neo family has grown into one of the world’s largest with 264 aircraft in operation – including 162 A320neo, 79 A321neo, 21 A320ceo and 2 A321 freighters.

Over the last two decades, the A320neo has been instrumental in democratising air travel in India as an expanding economy and rising disposable incomes continue to add millions of first-time flyers to a booming aviation market, the company said.

With a fleet of over 300 aircraft, the airline says it operates over 1,800 daily flights, connecting 78 domestic destinations and plans to grow its international footprint to 32 international destinations.

#England #IndiGo #London #Rishi Sunak

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Karan Deol posts rare pictures of grandmother Prakash Kaur and mother Pooja Deol from his wedding

2
Punjab

SGPC rejects bill for free telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple; says will not be allowed to be implemented

3
Amritsar

‘From Rs 3 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise’, alleges Kendari Sri Guru Singh Sabha report

4
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

5
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance shares 'secret' list of 48 tainted revenue officials with govt

6
Himachal

Himachal girl Sakshi Kochhar becomes youngest Indian to get commercial pilot licence

7
Punjab

Kapurthala ASI held, SHO on run in Rs 21L drug bribery case

8
Chandigarh

Green light to free solar units on rooftops from next month in Chandigarh

9
Nation

Video: Elon Musk's response to Twitter ex-boss Jack Dorsey's allegations against India

10
Nation

PM Modi arrives in US on his maiden state visit

Don't Miss

View All
Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

‘From Rs 3 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise’, alleges Kendari Sri Guru Singh Sabha report

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Top News

Hollywood actors to Navy Seal veterans, diplomats to spiritualists, Modi’s Yoga outreach to mirror the world

PM Modi leads historic Yoga session at UN; describes yoga as 'truly universal' and free from copyrights

The event creates a Guinness World Record for people of most...

Flood situation worsens in Assam, nearly 1.2 lakh people hit

Flood situation worsens in Assam, nearly 1.2 lakh people hit

IMD has issued an ‘Orange Alert’, predicting very heavy to e...

Pakistan Higher Education Commission bans Holi, other Hindu festivals on campuses days after students play with colours at Islamabad university

Pakistan Higher Education Commission bans Hindu festivals on campuses days after students celebrate Holi at Islamabad university

Students had celebrated Holi at Quaid-i-Azam University, a s...

Honey Singh gets death threat from ‘group which killed Sidhu Moosewala’, seeks security from Delhi Police

Honey Singh gets death threat from ‘group which killed Sidhu Moosewala’, seeks security from Delhi Police

'I am scared, my entire family is scared,' he said while tal...

‘Adipurush’ dialogues altered after public backlash

‘Adipurush’ dialogues altered after public backlash

The dialogue ‘Kapada tere baap ka toh jalegi bhi tere baap k...


Cities

View All

Labour shortage: Amritsar district farmers turn to mechanised rice seeding

Labour shortage: Amritsar district farmers turn to mechanised rice seeding

‘From Rs 3 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise’, alleges Kendari Sri Guru Singh Sabha report

Resolve Gurbani broadcast issue amicably: Akal Takht Jathedar

Despite banned by Centre, 13 travel agents still functioning in four districts: MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney

Knotty Affair: Cable cos causing problems to Mohini Park area residents in Amritsar

Mohali RPG attack: Lawrence Bishnoi’s key aide sent to 5-day NIA custody

Mohali RPG attack: Lawrence Bishnoi’s key aide sent to 5-day NIA custody

Green light to free solar units on rooftops from next month in Chandigarh

Punjab Police bust Pak-ISI backed cross border drug smuggling module; two operatives held from Mohali

Land acquisition scam: Punjab VB arrests Kharar Horticulture Development Officer

Proposed MBBS college in Sarangpur to gear up for eight disciplines

Arvind Kejriwal requests opposition leader to discuss Centre’s services ordinance for Delhi at June 23 meet

Arvind Kejriwal requests opposition leader to discuss Centre's services ordinance for Delhi at June 23 meet

Will take Centre’s ordinance to SC: Kejriwal

Gurugram green belts all set to be revamped

Rs 4 lakh looted in Noida

Jailed gangster's property worth Rs 2.49 cr attached

Kapurthala ASI held, SHO on run in ~21L drug bribery case

Kapurthala ASI held, SHO on run in Rs 21L drug bribery case

Cable mess: Smart City, Jalandhar, entangled in web of wires; residents worried, officials indifferent

Phagwara: Woman ‘sold’ in Dubai; agent held

Map of 85 wards of Jalandhar MC finally out, Congress raises objections

Varsity Bill to increase political interference, caution academics

Major fire breaks out in factory

Major fire breaks out in factory

9-yr-old singer to represent Punjab on Yoga Day in Odisha

42% of state’s ZED-certified MSMEs from Ludhiana district

MC 1st in state to launch UPID cards for properties

Man thrashed, shot at in broad daylight

Ahead of monsoon, DC reviews flood-control measures in Patiala district

Ahead of monsoon, DC reviews flood-control measures in Patiala district

Farm fires: SDMs asked to draw up plans to curb stubble burning

Final phase of paddy sowing begins today

International Yoga Day: Health Dept commemorates Yoga Week

Milestone academy win triangular cricket meet