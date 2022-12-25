 Risk of data tampering in Assam’s NRC updation process: CAG report : The Tribune India

Risk of data tampering in Assam’s NRC updation process: CAG report

Highly secure and reliable software was required to be developed for NRC updation, but during the audit, ‘lack of proper planning in this regard’ came to fore

Risk of data tampering in Assam’s NRC updation process: CAG report

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Guwahati, December 25

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India has flagged the “risk of data tampering” in the NRC for Assam, due to “improper” software development related to data capture and correction during the updation process of the citizenship document.

A highly secure and reliable software was required to be developed for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) updation exercise, but during the audit, “lack of proper planning in this regard” came to the fore.

The updated final NRC, which validates bonafide Indian citizens of Assam, was released on August 31, 2019, with total 3,11,21,004 names included out of 3,30,27,661 applicants, though it is yet to be notified.

The CAG submitted a report for the year ended in 2020, on the last day of the winter session of the Assam Assembly on Saturday, which pointed out that 215 software utilities were added in a “haphazard manner” to the core software.

It was done “without following the due process of either software development or selection of vendor through eligibility assessment following a national tendering,” the report said.

“Haphazard development of software and utilities for NRC data capture and correction posed the risk of data tampering, without leaving any audit trail. The audit trail could have ensured accountability for the veracity of NRC data,” the CAG report said.

It maintained that the objective of preparing a valid error-free NRC has not been met despite entailing huge expenditure to the state exchequer.

According to the report, there have been irregularities in the utilisation of funds, including excess and inadmissible payment to vendors.

The CAG report on compliance audit of ‘logistical arrangements for NRC updation project in Assam’, recommended fixing responsibility on erring authorities for the financial irregularities and penal action against M/s Wipro Limited, the system integrator, for violating Minimum Wages Act.

The NRC was updated in Assam under the supervision of a Supreme Court bench.

The CAG report maintained that the objective of preparing a valid error-free NRC has not been met despite entailing huge expenditure to the state exchequer.

It noted that the initial project cost was estimated at Rs 288.18 crore when the NRC updation process had commenced in December 2014 and the deadline for completion was set for February 2015.

The final draft of the document was, however, published in August 2019 and the project cost escalated to Rs 1,602.66 crore (expenditure of Rs 1,579.78 crore was reported), the CAG report said.

It said that test check of records by audit has revealed “various irregularities in the utilisation of fund including excess and inadmissible payment to vendors”.

The report has recommended fixing of responsibility and action against the State Coordinator of National Registration (SCNR) for the excess, irregular and inadmissible payments.

The commissioner and secretary, political department, government of Assam, was designated as the SCNR to carry out the NRC updation exercise.

Mentioning non-adherence to Minimum Wages Act in payment to operators by M/s Wipro Limited as revealed during its audit, the CAG recommended penal action against the system integrator.

“Accountability of the SCNR, as principal employer, should also be fixed for not ensuring compliance with the MW Act,” the report added.

Assam, which had faced influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th century, is the only state having an NRC which was first prepared in 1951.

#Assam

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan tells police broke up with Tunisha Sharma after Shraddha Walkar murder case

2
Punjab

Sikh man from Amritsar among 4 dead in Canada bus accident: Report

3
Delhi

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

4
Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

5
Brand Connect

Keto Fantastic ACV Gummies | Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies [Shocking Scam] Trimax Keto Gummies | Trufit Keto Gummies, Fake Or Legitimate?

6
Business

Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank loan fraud case

7
World

UKrainian President Zelenskyy calls PM Modi, seeks Indian mediation for peace with Russia

8
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Government suspends functioning of staff selection commission over paper leak

9
Diaspora

Top Indian-American editor steps down to save jobs of his staff members from impending layoffs

10
Entertainment

Tunisha Sharma's mother claims Sheezan Khan cheated, used her daughter

Don't Miss

View All
Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place
Features Looking back 2022

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill
Punjab

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village
Haryana

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes
Haryana

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes

150 more cops to guard singer’s family
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 150 more cops to guard singer's family

National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

Top News

Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness

Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness

Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...

China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8

China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8

The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...

Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy

'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy

Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter’s objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...


Cities

View All

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Farmers’ protest outside DC office completes one month

Spurious drugs: Punjab drug trail ends in Uttarakhand; unit sealed

Biting cold, dense fog force residents to stay indoors; help pours in for homeless

Amritsar: Another drone shot down

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, ~48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, Rs 48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

No respite from fog in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana for 48 hours

Schoolteacher assaults student with pistol in Chandigarh, held

‘0001’ goes for Rs 15.2L; RLA rakes in Rs 1.81 cr

Despite action by UT civic body, BSNL cables dangle from trees

India needs to break free from narrow views of past to achieve heights of success: PM Modi at ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ event

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

Badhra block samiti member found dead in Gurugram

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Tuesday

AAP candidates for MCD mayor, deputy mayor submit nominations

20 cars gutted in arson incident at west Delhi multi-storey parking lot

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Dense fog, chill throw life out of gear in Jalandhar

Surya Enclave Extension allottees meet Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman, EO

Lovely Professional University’s bhangra team brings laurels

Music kept us alive during distressing pandemic times, say veena maestros

Police crack down on drinking in public places

Police crack down on drinking in public places

30 encroachments removed

Pungrain inspector nabbed for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

NGT gives joint committee 15 more days to submit report

Man held with Chinese string

‘Zero bill’ beneficiaries touch 90%; power demand increases

'Zero bill' beneficiaries in Punjab touch 90%; power demand increases

Civic body surpasses target, collects Rs 17-cr property tax

DC orders digitisation of old revenue records

National Consumer Day celebrated

Novel tribute: Taking dip in ice-cold water