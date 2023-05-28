 RJD equates new Parliament building design with ‘coffin’, draws BJP’s ire : The Tribune India

RJD equates new Parliament building design with ‘coffin’, draws BJP’s ire

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla termed RJD's tweet ‘disgusting’

RJD equates new Parliament building design with ‘coffin’, draws BJP’s ire

RJD put out a tweet that showed a coffin and the new legislature building (In picture) side by side.



PTI

New Delhi/Patna, May 28

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday likened the architecture of the new Parliament building to a coffin, drawing a sharp response from the BJP, which said, people will bury the Bihar party in such a coffin in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

As the new building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ruling party in Bihar put out a tweet that showed a coffin and the new legislature building side by side and asked, "What is this?"

The BJP's Bihar unit responded to the tweet saying, "The first picture is your future and the second is of India. Understood?" BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla termed RJD's tweet "disgusting", while another spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the coffin belongs to the RJD and Parliament to the country.

"This is the level to which they have fallen. Disgusting. This will prove to be the final nail in the coffin of RJD's politics. Trikon or Tribhuj (triangles) has much significance in Indian system. By the way, the coffin is hexagonal or has six sided polygon," Poonawalla said on Twitter.

Bhatia said, "Today is a historic moment and the country is proud. You are merely a 'Nazarbattu' (a symbol to ward off evil eye) and nothing else. Keep beating your chest." "In 2024, the people of the country will bury you in this coffin and will not even give you a chance to enter the temple of new democracy. Let it also be decided that the coffin is yours and Parliament of the country," he said, using the hashtag "MyParliamentMyPride".

Referring to the RJD's tweet, senior BJP leader and former president of the Bihar unit of the saffron party Sanjay Jaiswal, in a video statement, said, this act of the ruling party is highly "condemnable".

"This has exposed their mindset that the RJD does have any regard for Parliament, the supreme law-making institution in the country….it shows that they don't believe in parliamentary democracy," he said.

Without naming any RJD leader, Jaiswal said they believe that “their father and mother can only hold the posts of chief minister or prime minister”.

“The tweet is highly condemnable and totally uncalled for,” he said. 

Echoing Jaiswal, Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said, “It’s most condemnable that RJD had compared the new Parliament House with a coffin. The politics of the Grand Alliance led by the Congress and the politics of RJD and JD(U) will be buried in the same coffin.” He also alleged that the Congress and all its allies, especially RJD-JD(U), are “insulting democracy and democratic historical heritage”.

 “All these parties will be pushed into its coffin and they won't exist in the future," he said. However, justifying the RJD's tweet, its Bihar unit spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary told PTI, “The way the new Parliament building was inaugurated today, it showed that democracy was buried. Neither the President nor the Vice President, who is the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, were invited to the function. This does not happen in a democracy.” Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and RJD had already announced that they would boycott the inaugural function of the new Parliament building.

The JD(U) also declared that it would observe a day-long fast here on Sunday to protest against the inauguration of the new Parliament building by PM Modi.

Soon after the inauguration, PM Modi hoped that the iconic building becomes a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality.

"May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress", the prime minister said.

#BJP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

In pictures: Inside India’s new Parliament building

2
Entertainment

Salman Khan stops to hug Vicky Kaushal a day after 'Dabangg' star's security pushed latter aside

3
Nation

NITI Aayog meeting: PM Modi urges states to maintain fiscal discipline, take prudent decisions; 11 CMs skip

4
Haryana

Registry at 10.54 pm! Lid off sale deed ‘fraud’

5
Nation

'Sengol to finally get its due': PM Modi takes 'walking stick' dig at Congress

6
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

7
Chandigarh

Close call for passengers as Haryana Roadways bus overturns at Zirakpur barrier near Chandigarh

8
Himachal

Himachal government de-notifies 90 schools

9
Nation

RSS ban row: Karnataka Congress takes U-turn

10
Nation

PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Top News

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers

Protesting wrestlers detained, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

Traffic jams on routes to Anand Vihar and other adjoining ar...

Watch LIVE: New Parliament opening with mega 'Sengol' ceremony

PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott

Twenty one Opposition parties skipped the event protesting t...

Shah Rukh Khan shares moving video talking about new Parliament building with his voice-over, look how PM Modi reacts

Shah Rukh Khan shares moving video of new Parliament building with 'Swades' touch; look how PM Modi reacts

Lotus motif for RS, peacock for LS: 900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament building

Lotus motif for RS, peacock for LS: 900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament building


Cities

View All

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

MC starts work on establishing bio-CNG plant at Bhagtanwala

Defying odds, 15 differently-abled students shine

12-year-old delivers child in Phagwara Civil Hospital; investigation on

Proud moment for families

Two DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Two Punjab DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Row erupts as Bathinda MC issues notice to library

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

Adopting child becomes easier in Chandigarh

Bus overturns near Zirakpur flyover

Woman killed in hit-&-run

Day 2: Experts help students take right course

Delhi CM Kejriwal meets Satyendar Jain in hospital, calls him ‘the brave man, the hero’

Delhi CM Kejriwal meets Satyendar Jain in hospital, calls him ‘the brave man, the hero’

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

Manish Sisodia fabricated public opinion, alleges CBI

SAD, SGPC flay I&B Ministry's move to 'stop' Punjabi bulletins from Delhi, Chandigarh centres

Delhi woman falls prey to ‘free thali’ bait, loses Rs 90,000 in cyber fraud

‘Kachha-baniyan’ gang scare in Jalandhar

'Kachha-baniyan' gang scare in Jalandhar

2 nabbed after telcos' complaints over SIM fraud in Jalandhar

Son of auto driver gets 98% in PSEB Class X exams

Bar up in arms against Shahkot SDM

12-year-old delivers baby; probe on

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Inter-state arms supplier nabbed in Ludhiana, 5 weapons seized

2 booked for running illegal IELTS centres

Two land in police net with opium, illcit liquor

Assessment of sewer system by independent experts sought

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

700 awarded degrees at SGGS varsity

ASHA workers’ union protests against govt

Man slips while boarding train, dies on spot