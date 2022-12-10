RLD's Jayant raises Lakhimpur compensation

Tribune News Service

RLD's Jayant Chaudhary demanded for immediate payment of compensation promised to farmers injured in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri last year and government jobs to the kin of the deceased. PTI

4,345 Covid orphans rehabilitated

As many as 4,345 children orphaned during the Covid pandemic have been rehabilitated under the PM CARES for Children scheme, with the highest numbers from Maharashtra. Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani stated this in the Lok Sabha on Friday. TNS

2,877 minors trafficked in 2021

The Union Labour Ministry informed the Rajya Sabha that 2,877 children below 18 years were trafficked in 2021. Minister of State for Labour Rameshwar Teli said 437 children were trafficked in Odisha, 21 in Haryana, 11 in Punjab, four in Himachal Pradesh and two in Chandigarh. TNS

Passport drive for next four Sundays

The Ministry of External Affairs has launched a special drive by opening Passport Seva Kendras and some Post Office Passport Seva Kendras to ease the process of getting passport issued. The initiative was launched on December 3. Stating this, Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar said the drives would be held for the next four Saturdays. TNS

IAF has highest %age of women officers

Among the three armed forces, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has the highest number of women officers. Women comprise 13.69 per cent of the officer cadre. In the Army, women comprise 3.97 per cent of the cadre strength, while in the Navy, 6 per cent of the officers are women. The Ministry of Defence said this in a reply in the Lok Sabha.