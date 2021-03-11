Road accident in Uttar Pradesh leaves 6 of family dead

Saharanpur, August 22
Six members of a family were killed in a collision between a truck and a van on the Delhi-Yamunotri highway here, police said on Monday.
The accident took place on Sunday night when Adil, 25, his pregnant wife Asma, 24, Mashkoor, 26, his wife Rukhsar, 27, Rihanna, 38, and Sultana, 35, were returning to their home in Mirzapur village.
While four of them died on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries in a hospital on Monday morning, Dehat Superintendent of Police Suraj Rai told PTI.
The van was completely damaged in the collision.
The truck driver fled from the spot, he said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
