Rohatgi likely to be appointed AG once again

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 13

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi is likely to be appointed the Attorney General of India once again.

Rohatgi had earlier served as the 14th Attorney General of India between 2014 and 2017 during the first term of the Narendra Modi government, sources said. He is expected to don the mantle of India’s top law officer for the second time after the term of current incumbent KK Venugopal ends on September 30.

