Rohtak boy flies high with Sword of Honour

2 newly commissioned IAF women officers from Haryana bag honours too

Nitesh Jakhar (Rohtak) receives the Sword of Honour from President Murmu.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi/Chandigarh, June 17

Three newly commissioned IAF officers from Haryana, including two women, have bagged the top honours in their course as they passed out from the Air Force Academy at Dundigal near Hyderabad on Saturday. Flying Officer Nitesh Jakhar of the Flying Branch has been awarded the Sword of Honour and Gold Medal for standing first in the order of merit in the course at the 211th Combined Graduation Parade. He belongs to Rohtak. Flying Officer Manisha Yadav of the Ground Duty Branch has been awarded the President’s Plaque for standing first in the overall order of merit in the ground duty stream. She hails from Panchkula.

Manisha Yadav (Panchkula), President’s Plaque

Flying Officer Ishana Singh, who stood first in order of merit in the Administration Branch, hails from Gurugram. Flying Officer Varsha Yadav, who stood first in order of merit in Meteorology, hails from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 119 trainees of the 211st Pilot Course and 75 trainees of the 211st Ground Duty Officers Course received their commission on the occasion, besides eight officers each of the Navy and the Indian Coast Guard and two from Vietnam.

Ishana Singh (Gurugram), merit in Admn Branch

The passing-out parade was reviewed by President Droupadi Murmu. She pipped the cadets with the rank of Flying Officer and pinned wings and brevets on their chests, signifying their formal entry as officers into their respective branches on completion of pre-commission training.

Addressing the gathering, the President said the ability to absorb technology at a rapid pace would be essential for defence preparedness on land, sea and air.

The President said the great role played by the IAF in defending the country in wars with the hostile neighbour in 1948, 1965 and 1971 was written in golden letters.

