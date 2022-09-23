Role of Brazil, India and South Africa appreciated in international affairs, support their aspiration for greater role in UN: BRICS statement

New York, September 23
China and Russia reiterated the importance they attach to the status and role of Brazil, India and South Africa in international affairs and supported their “aspiration to play a greater role” in the UN, according to a statement issued after the meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers here.
Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franco Franca, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Naledi Pandor met here on Thursday for the annual BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Relations meeting on the margins of the high-level UN General Assembly session.
The five BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - represent over 3.6 billion people or half of the world population.
A press statement issued after the meeting said that the ministers appreciated the role of India and Brazil as members of the United Nations Security Council for 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 terms, respectively.
“The presence of four BRICS countries in the UNSC provides an opportunity to further enhance the weight of our dialogue on the issue of international peace and security and for continued cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” the statement said.
