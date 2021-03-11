Rosatom installs reactor vessel for third nuclear plant

New Delhi, May 1
Though the West is withdrawing from its dealings with Russia, its civil atomic energy company Rosatom reached a milestone by installing the crucial reactor vessel at the third nuclear power unit at Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu. The first two units are already generating electricity.
“The assembly of the reactor vessel will launch further activities for the assembly of the reactor plant equipment,” said a Rosatom statement on Sunday. Nuclear Power Corporation of India has for the first time assembled the reactor vessel by the “Open Top” method which makes it possible to significantly reduce the time period of the project implementation, it added.
