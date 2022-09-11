 Row as Rahul meets ‘hate speech’ priest : The Tribune India

Row as Rahul meets ‘hate speech’ priest

Row as Rahul meets ‘hate speech’ priest

Rahul Gandhi interacts with priest George Ponnaiah. twitter

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 10

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to a controversial priest in Tamil Nadu on Saturday during his “Bharat Jodo Yatra” triggered a war of words between the ruling BJP and Congress with the former accusing Rahul of meeting a man previously arrested for “hate speech”.

Was Arrested in 2021

  • George Ponnaiah was arrested in July last year for his alleged hate remarks
  • BJP leaders slam Rahul and tweet a video clip of purported conversation between the two
  • Congress hits back, accuses BJP of getting restive over ‘good response’ to yatra

George Ponnaiah, a Catholic priest whom Rahul met at Muttidichan Parai Church in Puliyoorkurichy, was arrested in July last year for his alleged remarks that Tamil Nadu ministers PK Sekar Babu and T Mano Thangaraj “should not forget that they did not get Hindu votes and that their victory was the alms given by Christians and Muslims”. Soon after, BJP leaders tweeted a video clip of a conversation between Rahul and the priest where Rahul is purportedly heard asking Ponnaiah, “So Jesus Christ is a form of God? Is that right?” The pastor reportedly replied, “He is the real God. God reveals himself as a man, a real person not ‘Shakti’, so we see a human person.”

Taking on Rahul, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said, “If meeting a controversial pastor who is known for his visceral disdain for the majority community and his beliefs is Rahul’s idea of ‘Bharat Jodo’ then the yatra is a sham. How can indulging faith supremacists serve the larger society and bring cohesion?”

Hitting back, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh called the tweet atrocious. “This is typical BJP mischief that has become more desperate after the successful launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Hoshiarpur ASI 'shoots self dead'; puts out video saying humiliation by senior cop behind his death

2
Haryana

'Get out', you could have slapped him': Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl's 'physically fit' check-up done thrice

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Sixth shooter Deepak Mundi arrested, brought to Chandigarh

4
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

5
Punjab

Akali leader Avtar Singh Hit dies of cardiac arrest at his New Delhi house

6
Nation

German Shepherd bites Zomato delivery man's private parts as he walks out of lift in Mumbai

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh to probe 29-year 'monopoly' by sole chemist at GMSH-16

8
Business

RBI comes out with ‘Alert List’ on forex transactions

9
Punjab

Month after she accused him of assault, Punjab AAP MLA's wife booked on his complaint

10
Nation

Chennai bride calls lover to stop her wedding; know what happens next

Don't Miss

View All
No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
Haryana

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure
World

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Self-study success mantra: NEET topper
Haryana

Self-study success mantra, says NEET topper Tanishka Yadav

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Top News

False charges by litigants after adverse order tend to demoralise judges: SC

False charges by litigants after adverse order tend to demoralise judges: SC

G’gram cops botch up probe linked to Chinese shell firms

Gurugram cops botch up probe linked to Chinese shell firms

MHA shifts case to SFIO

Row as Rahul meets ‘hate speech’ priest

Row as Rahul meets ‘hate speech’ priest

On the run for 105 days, sixth shooter Mundi held at Nepal border

On the run for 105 days, sixth shooter Mundi held at Nepal border

Was sad day when Army entered Golden Temple: NN Vohra

Was sad day when Army entered Golden Temple: NN Vohra


Cities

View All

125th anniversary of Saragarhi battle observed in Amritsar

125th anniversary of Saragarhi battle observed in Amritsar

Commuters to Satguru Ram Singh Colony a disgruntled lot

Police party attacked, kin help murder bid accused escape

40 industrialists take part in technical workshop

Man arrested for illegal mining

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur MLA

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Bathinda

Adhere to noise levels or face music, clubs, bars told

Adhere to noise levels or face music, Chandigarh administration tells clubs, bars

Chandigarh to probe 29-year 'monopoly' by sole chemist at GMSH-16

18 fresh cases of coronavirus in Chandigarh

At DAV College, bouncers keep outsiders at bay

Elderly couple among 3 die in mishaps in Panchkula

1 killed, 4 injured in stabbing incident in Delhi’s Mangolpuri

1 killed, 4 injured in stabbing incident in Delhi’s Mangolpuri

Ex-Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Kewal Singh stopped from boarding Delhi Metro over kirpan

Comedian Kunal Kamra’s Gurugram show cancelled after VHP, Bajrang Dal threaten protest

4 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Azad market

Common University Entrance Test results likely to be declared by September 15

24 injured as two buses collide

24 injured as two buses collide

Hospital turning de facto centre for abandoned

Admn rejig leaves Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district without a single SDM

5,700 farmers to get sugarcane dues soon

Admn denies reports of illegal mining at Rattewal village

Boy among two injured as house lintel collapses in Ludhiana

Boy among two injured as house lintel collapses in Ludhiana

Man held with intoxicants in Ludhiana

Three nabbed with opium in Ludhiana

65-yearr-old woman, son die by suicide

Miscreants had info about Rs 1 crore kept at house: Cops

Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Dengue cases mount to 40 in district

Shut units making single-use plastic items, demands NGO

Punjabi varsity starts USIC web portal

Prime properties under Vigilance scanner