Row in Karnataka over RSS founder’s speech in textbook

PTI

Bengaluru, May 16

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh has defended the inclusion of a speech by founder of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in a revised Class X Kannada textbook.

This was objected to by some organisations, including the All-India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) and All-India Save Education Committee (AISEC).

Nagesh said the textbook did not contain anything about Hedgewar or the RSS, but only his speech on what should be an inspiration to people, especially the youth.