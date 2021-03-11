Row over Savarkar poster: Man involved in stabbing shot in leg in Karnataka’s Shivamoga

Shivamogga (Karnataka), August 16
A man, who was suspected to be involved in clashes here and stabbed a person, was shot in his leg when he allegedly tried to attack the policemen who went to detain him, police said on Tuesday.
Mohammed Zabi alias Charbi (30), a resident of Marnami Bailu in this district headquarters town, is recovering in a hospital after the incident today.
According to police, Prem Singh (aged 20) was stabbed after clashes broke out between two communities in the town over putting up banners of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan on Monday.
Soon after the clash, prohibitory orders under section 144 of the IPC were imposed in the town.
A case of attempt to murder was also registered under section 307 of the IPC against those who stabbed Singh, and, in this connection, police arrested Nadeem and Abdul Rehman.
On Tuesday morning when a police team went to detain Zabi, he allegedly tried to attack police team. In self defence, sub-inspector Manjunath S Kuki of Vinoba Nagar police station shot in his right leg, police said.
He was rushed to a government hospital where he is recovering.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 security personnel killed as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Pahalgam
Were returning from Amarnath yatra duty
31 ministers inducted into Bihar cabinet; RJD gets majority share
Portfolios allocated: While Nitish keeps home, Tejashwi gets...
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in militant attack in J-K
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has condemned the ...
President Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on death anniversary
A prime minister for six years between 1998-2004, Vajpayee d...
In first human to animal transmission, dog tests positive for monkeypox, its owner is gay
The men, who are non-exclusive partners living in the same h...