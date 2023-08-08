RPF constable charged with ‘promoting enmity’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 7

Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Chetan Singh, who gunned down his senior and three passengers in a train last week, has now been booked under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the IPC. The police also slapped Section 363 (kidnapping), Section 341 (wrongful confinement) and Section 342 (wrongful restraint and wrongful confinement) to the FIR.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) had initially charged him with murder and under provisions of the Arms Act for his shooting spree on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express, which left four persons dead.

Chetan’s police custody was today extended till August 11 after he was produced before a Mumbai court. On July 31, Chetan shot dead RPF ASI Tika Ram Meena and three passengers. All deceased passengers were later identified as Muslims. The constable was filmed making communally charged utterances standing in front of the body of one of his victims.