RPF constable guns down ASI, 3 others on train; held

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: An RPF constable on Monday shot dead four persons, including an RPF ASI, on board a moving train near the Palghar railway station. The incident took place at 5 am on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express. The constable has been arrested. TNS

SC bins CBI plea against Shivakumar in graft case

New Delhi: The SC on Monday refused to interfere with the Karnataka HC’s order staying a CBI probe into a graft case against the state’s Deputy CM, DK Shivakumar. A Bench led by Justice BR Gavai dismissed the CBI’s petition challenging the February 10 order.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Mumbai