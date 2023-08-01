RPF constable guns down ASI, 3 others on train; held

New Delhi: An RPF constable on Monday shot dead four persons, including an RPF ASI, on board a moving train near the Palghar railway station. The incident took place at 5 am on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express. The constable has been arrested. TNS
SC bins CBI plea against Shivakumar in graft case
New Delhi: The SC on Monday refused to interfere with the Karnataka HC’s order staying a CBI probe into a graft case against the state’s Deputy CM, DK Shivakumar. A Bench led by Justice BR Gavai dismissed the CBI’s petition challenging the February 10 order.
Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre
A religious building torched in Sector 57 at Gurugram
17 workers killed as crane falls on bridge slab during Samruddhi Expressway construction in Maharashtra
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announces probe
‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe
Two victims in video move top court for independent probe
Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states
Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...
Bhagwant Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for freedom fighters Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha
Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha deserve the...