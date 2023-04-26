Rs 1.5L cr looted from state: Priyanka targets ruling BJP

PTI

Mysuru, April 25

Accusing the BJP government in Karnataka of rampant corruption, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday alleged Rs 1.5 lakh crore has been "looted" from the state.

She also expressed confidence about the Congress coming to power after the May 10 Assembly poll in Karnataka and taking the state on the path of development.

"They looted you without any shame," Priyanka said while targeting the ruling BJP in the state at a public meeting here. Seeking to highlight various scams, contractors' dying by suicide, and the state contractors association even writing a letter to the PM alleging scams, she said, "But there was no action, as many of those involved were associated with the BJP. You might have read about Rs 8 crore seized (by Lokayukta) from the son of an MLA. Instead of action, the MLA was allowed to carry out a parade."

"It is sad Rs 1.5 lakh crore has been looted from Karnataka," she alleged, adding the money could have been used for a lot of developmental works in the state like AIIMS-like hospitals, expressways, smart classrooms and affordable housing, which would have benefited the people. Party leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, HC Mahadevappa and Yathindra Siddaramaiah among others were present.

