Rs 10 crore donated to Balaji temple by devotee family

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), June 6
An offering of Rs 10 crore has been made to the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here on Monday by a devotee-family, a temple official said.
After offering worship at the shrine, Gopal Bala Krishnan, along with his family members, handed over the demand draft for the amount to TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanoms) additional executive officer A. Venkata Dharma Reddy, the official said.
The family, based in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, requested the TTD to use the donation for its welfare trusts that offer pilgrims free meals besides education and healthcare for the poor, the official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army
Next generation corvettes are part of Indian Navy’s ongoing ...
Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided
This is the first time Elon Musk has threatened to walk away...
Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house
Video shows some people getting their pictures clicked with ...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'
Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad