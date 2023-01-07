IANS
Bengaluru, January 7
Bengaluru's celebrity dog breeder and Dog Breeders' Association president S. Satish has brought a Caucasian Shepherd for a whopping Rs 20 crore.
The story of a high-profile sale of the 1.5 year old dog has turned out to be sensational news. The dog was purchased from a seller in Hyderabad and it's been named as "Cadabom Hayder".
The proud owner Satish is planning to introduce 'Cadabom Hayder' to dog lovers in Bengaluru at a mega event to be held in February.
Among his other canine possesions, Satish also owns Korean Dosa Mastiffs bought for Rs 1 crore, a Tibetan Mastiff bought for Rs 10 crore and Alaskan Malamute for Rs 8 crore.
The Caucasian shepherd can reach an average height of about 30 inches and weigh between 55 to 77 kg. They live from 10 to 20 years.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reallocates portfolios after Cabinet reshuffle; Dr Balbir Singh gets Health and Family Welfare
Chetan Singh Jouramajra has been given charge of all departm...
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet expansion on Sunday; Dhani Ram Shandil, Vikramaditya, Harshwardhan Chauhan among 7 ministers to take oath
All five-time MLAs are expected to take oath as ministers, s...
Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns months after extortion controversy
In September, an audio clip went viral, wherein the minister...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial remand, denies police his custody
The police sought his remand for three days, saying he was r...
Rs 20 crore for a dog! Bengaluru man buys Caucasian Shepherd for whopping amount
Caucasian Shepherd can reach an average height of about 30 i...