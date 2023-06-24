Rs 3 crore in cash recovered during raids at Odisha officer’s residences

PTI

Bhubaneswar, June 24

The vigilance wing of Odisha Police recovered over Rs 3 crore in cash during raids at the residences of a government officer at different places in the state, officials said.

Sleuths of the department found the huge amount of cash in possession of an Odisha Administrative Officer posted as the additional sub-collector, during multiple raids at his residences in Bhubaneswar, Nabarangpur and other places, they said on Friday.

The accused officer's wife allegedly threw six cash-stashed cartons to their neighbour's terrace at Kanan Vihar here and requested them to hide the currency, when the personnel of the wing arrived there, the officials said.

The boxes were later recovered from the neighbour's house, and multiple counting machines were used to count the cash, they said.

Another Rs 89.5 lakh in cash along with gold ornaments was recovered from his Nabarangpur residence, the officials said.