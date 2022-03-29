Rs 301.56 crore allocated for National Cancer Institute Jhajjar in 2020-21: Government in Rajya Sabha

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 29

The health ministry on Tuesday informed Rajya Sabha that the budget allocations for the National Cancer Institute (NCI) at the AIIMS phase-II project at Haryana's Jhajjar has been rising with Rs 301.56 crore allocated in 2020-21.

Answering a question by Haryana MP Deepender Singh Hooda regarding the status of the AIIMS Jhajjar campus project and whether there are plans to set up more national institutes at the Jhajjar AIIMS campus, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said, "As on date, there is no proposal other than National Cancer Institute at Jhajjar."

Hooda has sought to know the details along with the status of work of National Institutes other than the NCI.

On the MP's query, the ministry said that the funds have been rising.

As part of the AIIMS Phase-II project in Jhajjar, Haryana, NCI was operationalised from February, 12, 2019.

The details of the funds allocated in each of the last five years for continuing the project are: Rs 175.49 crore in 2016-17; Rs 311.87 crore in 2017-18; Rs 412 crore in 2018-2019; Rs 189.55 crore in 2019-2020 and Rs 301.56 crore in 2020-21.